1 July, 2026 – Episode 1065 – Lighting Up the Skies

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Spudcell, Colossal Effort, Planigales, Homo Naledi, Crocodile Brians, Snails, Overies, and Much More Science Lighting Up the Skies!

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Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!

I missed a view of the Strawberry moon

because it was overcast in Portland.

This wasn’t such a surprise

for a night at the 45th Parallel.

What do you see when you look up?

Clouds? Pollution? Or clear skies and stars?

What if that view

were filled with satellites instead?

If your long-exposure telescopic images

were streaked from right to left,

criss-cross, and up and down?

How many launches will it take

to fill the night sky?

How many lost fireflies?

Will the endangered be missed

when we have their genome frozen in a dish?

How is the view on

This Week in Science?



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Quick Science News!

SpudCell

What is it?

A Colossal Effort

Is a partnership between the government and Colossal a good idea?

Do you know about planigales?

Now you do! And there are new ones!

Homo naledi News

Why are only females buried in that cave?

This Fourth

Don’t burn the country down.

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Blair’s Animal Corner!

Crocodile brains

Remain unchanged, but that snout keeps showing up

Snails

Change with the weather!

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Science with Kiki!

Ovaries For Immunity?

What happens to ovaries after they become non-reproductive?

Bringing You Back

Will a new BCI system help minimally conscious people heal their brains?

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This Week in Science Questions!

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Take a blast into the past…

What were we discussing at this time last year? This time last year We discussed LLM-assisted writing, Exercise Pills, Long Lived Mice, Scotland’s Birds, Orcas’ Pets, Fish Schools, High Elevation Scents, Climate Change, Triglycerides, Spatial Cognition, and Much More Science!

This week 10 years ago TWIS discussed Juno You Know, Extremophile Culture!, Fungi farming, Paper Wasps Misrepresentin’, Bonobo Lady Wiles, The American Ostrich, Faulty fMRIs, Beetle Penises, Matching Genomes, Octopus Eyes, Martian Moons, Titan Life?, And Much More!

! Take a blast into the past with TWIS!

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