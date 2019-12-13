11 December, 2019 – Episode 750 – How Fish Bones Tell Stories

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

Interview w/ Dr. Virgina Butler on Digging Fish Bones, Pig-Monkey Mix, Lice Go Way Back, Extinction Complexity, Greenlandic Thaw, Baboon Sex, SF Sea Otters, Faking It, Little Drummer Brains, Fungus Trees, Lit Nets, And Much More…

Want to listen to a particular story from TWIS, the This Week in Science podcast? You can do that here. Just look for the time-code link in the description.

Interview with Dr. Virginia Butler!

Interview with Dr. Virginia Butler!

Dr. Butler is a professor of anthropology at Portland State University. Her focus is zooarchaeology, which is why she is very interested in what fish bones can tell us about human history.

This Week in What Has Science Done for me Lately?!?

Justin tells us how science makes his world travels compatible with doing TWIS. Also, it was his birthday this week! Happy birthday, Justin!

Pig-Monkey Mix

Pig-Monkey Mix

Researchers created pig-monkey chimeras, but really weren’t very successful.

Lice Go Way Back

Dinosaur feathers found in amber revealed that even dinosaurs had lice.

Extinction Complexity

Evidence from clam and snail shells suggests the climate was changing before the dinosaurs were wiped out by the asteroid.

Greenlandic Thaw

Greenland’s glaciers are melting, and the rate of melting is speeding up. It’s also been an extremely hot summer season for the Arctic, dead zones are expanding, sea levels are rising, and mountain glacier-melt drinking water sources are disappearing rapidly. There is a lot happening. The news makes it seem really, really bad. But, don’t hide away. We all need to work together to fix these problems. We can do it. Together.

Baboons and STD's

Baboons and STD’s

What can they tell us about our own safe sex practices? A lot, but you’re not going to like it…

Sea Otters in the SF Bay

Could be coming soon, for the betterment of the ecosystem, and to be cute!

Faking It

Faking It

People modulate information to fit their previously held beliefs.

Little Drummer Brains

The two hemispheres of brains of drummers are more efficient and better wired than everyone else’s.

The fungus that stole Christmas… trees

A newly discovered mold in Christmas trees!

Light up those fishing nets for the holidays!

Deck the nets with LED lights – to save aquatic by-catch!

