What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Voyager 2, Blinking, Eagle Attack, Maternal Measles, Magenta Hummingbirds, Octopus Memory, Smell of Memory, Memory Drops, Old Sleep, and Much More Science!

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Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!

The days are short,

but this lame duck session seems so long.

How many advents will we open?

Air traffic control in question.

Cyberattacks aplenty.

The outlook is grim if you depend on email.

When should I mail my holiday cards?

Can you still access your money?

How many months am I stockpiling for?

Are techbros trading bunkers for floating fantasy islands?

Ruby-crowned kinglets are so cyooote!

Do we have air-gapped networking?

What if the internet was replaced by local mesh systems?

Do I even know how to do all the things?

Of course I do.

I grew up with a latch key,

walking a mile home from school every day,

no cell phone,

no internet,

typewriters & word processors,

paper maps,

physical media and driving a stick shift.

I knew how to ride a horse once.

Is that like riding a bike?

Does it even matter?

Bush tit mafia.

When will we stop signing our lives over to billionaires?

I have thoughts.

But we’ll be discussing the latest science news on

This Week in Science.



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Quick Science News!

Happy Light Day!

We’ve made it so far.

Spending 10% of waking hours with eyes closed

So when is it best to blink?

Eagle Attack

Did our early ancestors have to worry about eagle attacks?

Maternal Measles

Just get vaccinated already.

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Blair’s Animal Corner!

How do hummingbirds make magenta?

Nature doesn’t make it easy…

Octopuses remember

But as with so many octopus things, it’s different from how we do it.

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Science Stories with Kiki!

Smell Of Memory

It’s complicated.

Memory Drops

Will special nose drops help old brains remember better?

Old Sleep

It might be part of the getting old problem.

This Week in Science Questions!

Do you have questions that you want us to answer? Send us your questions (Like, how does nature do magenta?)! We will do our best to have answers!

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Take a blast into the past…

What were we discussing at this time last year? This time last year, we discussed Seagulls, Bad References, Bin Chicken, Woodpeckers, Parasitic Animals, Wolves and Crabs, Animal-Free Brains, Bye-bye Memories, Baby Hacking, and Much More! Science!

This week 10 years ago TWIS discussed Interview w/ Erik Vance – Author of Suggestible You, More EM Drive Madness, Hot Arctic Weather, Invasion of Earth, Manly Salt Frogs?, Split-Brained Ducks, Combing Your Hair, Sperm Health Benefits, Turkey!!, And Much More! Take a blast into the past with TWIS!

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