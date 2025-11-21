19 November, 2025 – Episode 1038 – What Does the Bin Chicken Say?

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Seagulls, Bad References, Bin Chicken, Woodpeckers, Parasitic Animals, Wolves and Crabs, Animal-Free Brains, Bye-bye Memories, Baby Hacking, And Much More!

Become a Patron!

Check out the full unedited episode of our science podcast on YouTube or Twitch.

And, remember that you can find TWIS in all the podcast directories. If you are looking for science podcasts on Spotify, we are there! Science podcasts on Google? We are there! Are you looking for science podcasts on iTunes or science podcasts on Apple? We are there, too! Just look for This Week in Science!

Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!

With each human passing, our old ways disappear.

Bit by bit, our culture moves toward the new.

Youth celebrate progress,

The old shake their heads at the memories we forgot.

And yet, one day we too will pass.

Will anyone wonder at what is lost?

Not as long as we are discussing

This Week in Science!

HELP TWIS GROW! GET FRIENDS TO SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

Quick Science News!

3 Quick News Stories!

World’s largest metabolomic study completed

Blue Origin

Interstellar Comet

Shouting at seagulls is…. effective?

According to this study it is, but not according to my life experience…

Bad References

How is AI going to “solve science” if it can’t even check it’s own references?

Bin Chicken

What is metagenomics & a fabulous rabbit hole?

Woodpecker grunts

They grunt and brace for impact like human athletes. What does this tell us? If anything??

IF YOU ARE INTERESTED IN A TWIS SHIRT OR MUG OR OTHER ITEM OF TWIS MERCHANDISE, CLICK ON THE ZAZZLE LINK TO BROWSE OUR STORE

HELP TWIS GROW! GET A CHICKEN TO SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

Support us on Patreon!

Blair’s Animal Corner!

The parasitic animals just keep bringing the nightmare juice!

Queen ant infiltrates nest, turns local queen’s young against her, and takes her place!

Wolves take advantage of crab traps

but is it tool use?

DON’T FORGET TO GET FRIENDS TO SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

Some Science stories with Kiki!

Animal-Free Brains?

Are we at the point of animal-free research?

Bye-bye Memories

How does this happen?

Baby Hacking

What is even happening right now?

Support us on Patreon!

DON’T FORGET TO GET FRIENDS TO SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

This Week in Science Questions!

Do you have questions that you want us to answer? Send us your questions (Like, What Does the Bin Chicken Say??)! We will do our best to have answers!

Remember, everyone, we need you to write in with your questions!

Leave us a message on our Facebook page, email Dr. Kiki, or find us on Mastodon Social if you can!

Support us on Patreon!

Support is the secret to more science with TWIS!

WANT TO HELP TWIS? LEAVE A POSITIVE REVIEW FOR TWIS ON YOUR FAVORITE PODCAST PLATFORM TODAY!

Take a blast into the past…

What were we discussing at this time last year? This time last year We discussed Mouse Genes, Neander-games, DESI News Update!, Haunted House study, First Nation agriculture, Hallucination, Backyard Bird Learning, Monkeys, AI Poetry, And Much More Science!

This week 10 years ago TWIS we discussed An End Ahead, California’s Textbooks, Magnet-o-heads, Pre-pre Clovis, Sex or Food?, Crabs Feel Pain, Earwig Momma Dramas, Being Social, A Drug For Aging, Just Drink Coffee, Coconuts Versus Candida, Stretch Mark Science, Exoplanetary Excitement, Blood Jellies, And Much More! Take a blast into the past with TWIS!

If You love TWIS, and all the science news we present each week, please consider making a donation to the This Week in Science podcast.

Support us on Patreon!