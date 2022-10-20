19 October, 2022 – Episode 897 – Are you a Mosquito Magnet?

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:33:32 — 61.1MB)
Subscribe: Google Podcasts | RSS | More
What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?
This Week: Mosquito Magnets, Recipe for Disaster, Tuataras, Hidden Star Maps, Multicellular Bacteria, Ornithomimosaurs, Researchers Gone Wild?, COVID Brain Effects, Connection Destruction, Vaccinating Wild Animals, Social Spiders, Neanderthal Family Trees, Age of the Neanderhumanthals, Brain Whispers, And Much More Science!
Check out the full episode of our science podcast on YouTube or Twitch.
And, remember that you can find TWIS in all the podcast directories. If you are looking for science podcasts on Spotify, we are there! Science podcasts on Google? We are there! Are you looking for science podcasts on iTunes or science podcasts on Apple? We are there, too! Just look for This Week in Science!
Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!
The following program is alive!
Because knowledge is a living creature, it must eat a steady diet of data. The more reliable the data, the more it will sustain the creature. So the meals must be prepared in the proper method the scientific method.
Because knowledge is a living creature, it has memory. Through senses of observations and measurements, sensors and formulas of recognition, all need to be carefully recorded and conserved.
Because knowledge is a living creature, it must reproduce. To multiply and expand its chances for survival through learning, by reading, watching, listening, and doing the teaching process ensures that knowledge will pass on to the next generation, and the next, and the next…
Knowledge is a living creature, and we are all its caretakers! So take care of your knowledge and occasionally give it a little scratch between the ears with This Week in Science!
Some quick science news!
Mosquito Magnets
Once a magnet, always a magnet.
Tuataras Everywhere but Not an Egg to Eat
Reintroducing Tuataras to the wild is great, but what will they eat??
Hidden Star Maps
Ancient star maps revealed by modern science confirm historical conjectures.
North American Ornithomimosaurs
Giant ostrich-like dinosaurs discovered in what is now Mississippi.
IF YOU ARE INTERESTED IN A TWIS SHIRT OR MUG OR OTHER ITEM OF TWIS MERCHANDISE CLICK ON THE ZAZZLE LINK TO BROWSE OUR STORE
World Health Update!
Researchers Gone Wild?
There is certainly a fair amount of scrutiny over recent COVID-19 experiments.
COVID Brain Effects
Older monkeys experience more brain impact from SARS-CoV-2.
Connection Destruction
Neuronal connections destroyed by COVID infection as immune cells are triggered to attack synapses.
Do you have COVID-19-related questions? Or questions on how to prepare for future viruses? Let us know!
HELP TWIS GROW! GET A FRIEND TO SUBSCRIBE TODAY!
It’s time for Blair’s Animal Corner!
Vaccinating wild animals takes more than a few pill pockets
Vaccines in bait can help wild animals, but how much of the population is getting the medicine?
Social spiders – there are lots of them, and they have diverse tactics
So teamwork in arachnids isn’t so rare after all!
Support us on Patreon!
What science news does Justin have?
A Spicy Recipe for Disaster
Cross-Contamination in Kitchens
Multicellular Bacteria Described
Cave bacterium forms a multicellular ‘body’.
Neanderthal Family tree
All in the family.
Age of the Neanderhumanthals
2000 years of overlap between Homo sapiens and Neandertals in France and Spain.
OH, AND, DON’T FORGET TO GET FRIENDS TO SUBSCRIBE TODAY!
Some Science stories with Dr. Kiki!
Brain Whispers
Does a daydreaming brain create better memories?
Support us on Patreon!
Support is the secret to more science with TWIS!
WANT TO HELP TWIS? LEAVE A POSITIVE REVIEW FOR TWIS ON YOUR FAVORITE PODCAST PLATFORM TODAY!
Do you have questions that you want us to answer (like, are you a mosquito magnet?)? Send us your questions! We will do our best to have answers!
Leave us a message on our Facebook page, OR email Dr. Kiki!
Take a blast to the past…
What were we discussing at this time last year? This time last year We discussed Transplant Success?, Wooden Tools, Green Energy, Blood Update, Ducks In a Row, COVID Update, Natalia Reagan, Just Good News, Simulated Sniffer, Lady Brains, Sleep Training, And Much More!
This week 10 years ago TWIS we discussed A New Neighbor, Cosmic Energy Finding, Big Lake Bottoms, Housework Might Kill, Sounds You Hate, Catch The Sun, Rogue Canadian Dumping, The Quick And Dirty, And Much More! Take a blast to the past with TWIS!