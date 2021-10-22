20 October, 2021 – Episode 847 – How to Monkey Around with Science

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Transplant Success?, Wooden Tools, Green Energy, Blood Update, Ducks In a Row, COVID Update, Natalia Reagan, Just Good News, Simulated Sniffer, Lady Brains, Sleep Training, And Much More…

Coming Up Next…

Let’s start with some quick science news

Transplant Success?

Surgeons report the first successful transplantation of a kidney from a pig into a human.

Wooden knives and nails

Could they be better than steel?

Green Energy

Ever wonder whether photosynthetic algae could power animals? Some scientists did, and now we know that the sun can power frogs.

Blood…

it does more than we thought

Ducks In a Row

It’s physics.

Want a COVID Update?

Vaccine News!

Boosters are authorized for all three vaccines in use in the US, and the FDA has said that any of the them will work. So, go ahead and mix-and-match if that’s good for you.

Baby Effects

The sex of your baby influences your body’s reaction to COVID-19 infection.

Do you have COVID-19 related questions? Let us know!

Let’s talk to Natalia Reagan!

Natalia Reagan is an actress, comedian, and primatologist “>among other things. Please, help her write science comedy for Mel Brooks. She is very entertaining and knowledgeable about the animals!

What science news does Justin have?

Covid-19 and Christian Nationalism

A strict paternal belief in God leads to less vaccine acceptance.

Just Good News

The Earth will repair itself!

Let’s finish strong with science from Dr. Kiki!

Simulated Sniffer

The olfactory system is optimally evolved, according to computer scientists who created an artificial stem through machine learning.

Lady Brains

A specialized circuit stimulated by estrogen makes females more active and sexually receptive… in mice.

Sleep Training

Sleep is good.

