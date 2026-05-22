20 May, 2026 – Episode 1059 – Humpty Dumpty Sat On the Science

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Urban Animals, Human Birth, Happy Mice, Eye Plants, Bug Killing Medicine, Colossal Shells, and Much More!

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Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!

I was going to read a disclaimer for

the guest tonight,

but I don’t know about this,

so I’m going to make one up on

the spot right now.

Humpty Dumpty sat on the science.

Don’t you wish that it was an appliance?

No, you don’t.

You just like that it’s science.

Technology is the application of science,

and science is the act of questioning

everything in a very well-controlled manner.

I don’t know.

It’s a process.

It’s a method.

Science is not a collection of facts.

If you sit on it,

can you break it?

Maybe we’ll talk about that and more

tonight on This Week in Science.

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Blair’s Animal Corner

Urban animals are harder

They grew up on the mean streets, and it shows

Human birth isn’t so bad

Ugh is this for real? All animals have to deal with this??

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More Science with Kiki!

Happy Mice

Could we be using contact lenses to treat depression someday?

Plant In Your Eye

Why would you want to stick plant cells in your eye?

Medicine Kills Bugs

Did we expect that bacterial populations in indigenous populations would remain high with medical treatments?

Colossal Shells

Why would anyone make a chicken without an egg?

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This Week in Science Questions!

Do you have questions that you want us to answer? Send us your questions (Like, Humpty Dumpty Sat On the Science what does that mean??)! We will do our best to have answers!

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Take a blast into the past…

What were we discussing at this time last year? This time last year We discussed CRISPR, Government-Sanctioned Mass Extinction, Bugs in Space, Shrinking Clownfish, Bees Sleep, Dolphins Talk, Blocking Cell Death, Toothy Origins, and Much More Science!

This week 10 years ago TWIS Massive Mastodon Hunts, Origami Belly Bots, Biodiversity Is Everything, Bad Panda Poop, The Cuckoo Mafia, Progress For Math, Simultaneous Hermaphrodites Take Turns, Bad Antibacterial Guts, Satisfied Lady Gorillas, Good For Overpasses!, And Much More! Take a blast into the past with TWIS!

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