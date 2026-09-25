23 September, 2026 – Episode 1077 – Surviving in Hot Water

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Hot Water, New Cat, Zika, Air Filtration, Shrimp & Spiders, Beetle Family, Two Brains, Injectable Vision, Mushrooms, Sleep Cells, and Much More Hot Science!

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Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!

Vought ought to keep his hands off

of funding reserved for science.

The meddling is far from meritorious

and rather reprehensible at its core.

Thank goodness firm pressure

is holding off the onslaught

of even more political creep

into the research we seek.

For now at least…

Don’t worry, it’s all good

here on This Week in Science.



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Quick Science News!

Hot Water

Does a heat-tolerant amoeba mean we can expect life in more places?

New cat just dropped!

Cuddly danger!

Zika Science

Will a vaccine follow this research discovery?

Air Filtration For Education

DIY air filters improve air quality in classrooms. Why aren’t there filters in every classroom across the country?

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Blair’s Animal Corner!

Move over birds and rhinos, we have a new favorite symbiosis!

Teeny shrimp hitch a ride on giant sea spiders!

Get by with a little help from our family

Beetles do better with siblings and parents around when exposed to some kinds of climate stress

It’s Fat Bear Week!

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Science Stories with Kiki!

A Tale of Two Brains

Well, not really, but it certainly sounds more interesting that way.

Injectible Vision

Will nanoparticles help restore sight?

Mushrooms For Impact

Why can’t we just give mushrooms to football players?

Sleep Cells

A small population of cells in the cortex might be responsible for some sleep problems.

This Week in Science Questions!

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Take a blast into the past…

What were we discussing at this time last year? This time last year, we discussed: It’s Ig Nobel Season!, Cats!, Fish, Extinct Herbivores, Magic Mushrooms, Plastic Brains, Astrocyte Conductors, Social Spiders, and Much More Hot Science!

This week 10 years ago TWIS discussed The 2016 IgNobels!, Three-Parent Baby, No Direction, Psycho Shrew Brains, Spider Nightmare Juice, Symbolic Horses, Musky Marstropolis, Biological Aging, Psychic Psychology?, Socialism Development, And Much More Hot Science! Take a blast into the past with TWIS!

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