24 June, 2026 – Episode 1064 – Deploy The Quantum Science!

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: .Gov vs .US, Cleaning Phones, Mines and Rain, Pod Presence, Pterosaur Wings, Bilingual Brains, Laugh Lines, Eyes, and Much More Science!

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The war of the words started long ago.

You might not have noticed then,

but now you know

that words don’t work the way that they used to.

Do we live in the upside down?

What happened to dialog?

What happened to accepted definitions?

When did science start to mean

“I think I’m better than you.”?

IF we dial it back,

this has been in the making for decades.

The hubbub over evolution versus creationism

wasn’t just a philosophical schism.

It was a wedge to crack the foundations

of education that had helped this nation.

It dredged up animosities

that had been put aside with more & more advanced degrees.

People were learning to see more diversely.

All it did was scare the ministry.

We saw the focus shift from conversations

to recitations of what the word theory really means.

Why did that happen?

We have ideas here on

This Week in Science!

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Quick Science News!

Replacing The Government… Websites

What used to be climate.gov is now climate.us.

Clean your phones!

Especially doctors…

Deep Flow

What happens to the air deep underground in mines when it rains?

Pod Presence

Which orcas are hanging in Puget Sound these days?

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Blair’s Animal Corner!

Pterosaur wings are more diverse than that museum might lead you to believe

Once again, we are faced with the reality that paleontologists are just posing some bones and going, “yeah, that looks good.”

Kiki’s Animal Corner!

Sneaky New Spider

They thought it was a mushroom.

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Science with Kiki!

Bilingual Brains

Do our brains store languages together or separately?

Laugh Lines

Where does laughter come from?

See? See!

Eyes respond to input.

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Take a blast into the past…

What were we discussing at this time last year? This time last year We discussed Vera’s First Look, Dragons, Fertility. Anthrobots, Vascular Organoids, Orcas, Octopi, Car T, Type 1 Cure, Ears, Glow Brains, Morning Chorus, and Much More Science!

This week 10 years ago TWIS discussed Mercury’s A Meteorite?, Mars Might Tridymite, Sneaky Black Holes, Hobbit Hole Fires, Kalimantan Deep Skull, Naked Dragons, Blue Tit Danger Songs, Snails On Acid, Chronically Your Gut, THC For Brains, Air Combat Robot Domination, Cockatoo Smarts, Sexy Mantis Snacks, Sexy Smelling Birds, Exercise To Remember, Text Brain?, And Much More! Take a blast into the past with TWIS!

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