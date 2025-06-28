25 June, 2025 – Episode 1020 – The Future of Science Starts Now

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Vera’s First Look, Dragons, Fertility. Anthrobots, Vascular Organoids, Orcas, Octopi, Car T, Type 1 Cure, Ears, Glow Brains, Morning Chorus, and Much More Science!

Become a Patron!

Check out the full unedited episode of our podcast on YouTube or Twitch.

Remember that you can find TWIS in all the podcast directories. If you are looking for science podcasts on Spotify, we are there! Science podcasts on Google? We are there! Are you looking for science podcasts on iTunes or science podcasts on Apple? We are there, too! Just look for This Week in Science!

Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!

The following program contains scientific stories about recent research performed by actual scientists, and then published for public review.

None of the stories are based on “doing my own research”

or “A friend of a friend told me”

or “I read somewhere”

or the U.S. Department of “Health and Human Services” says

Instead, we bring you a slightly curated selection of authenticated works in science

Generated by working scientists

Using scientific methods based on the scientific method

If for any reason you find the findings of any particular research not to your liking

Remember that you are but one of billions

of biologically bipedal beings bopping about on a planet

Orbiting a nuclear fireball for a very limited span of time

And certainly you can spend this opportunity of being alive

Concerning yourself with something more noble than science denial

Unless you really can do your own research in which case

Challenge those results!

Design an experiment and put it to the test

And maybe we’ll talk about it here on

This Week in Science

Quick Science News!

Vera’s First Look

What did the biggest camera on Earth see when it looked at the sky?

Not Really A Dragon, Man

We have a Denisovan skull, the Dragon Man homo Longi gets genteticaly linked

Poke the Skin

Can your skin tell doctors about your fertility?

Anthrobots Get Younger

What happens when you let cells become their own master?

Vascular Organoids

Five-day vascular organoids speed tissue engineering research

Body Bot Pod

Would you use it?

IF YOU ARE INTERESTED IN A TWIS SHIRT OR MUG OR OTHER POWER ITEM OF TWIS MERCHANDISE, CLICK ON THE ZAZZLE LINK TO BROWSE OUR STORE

HELP TWIS GROW! GET FRIENDS TO SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

Support us on Patreon!

Blair’s Animal Corner!

Orca Drones

Why are we spying on smart whales?

Sucker Cups

What do they mean to the octopuses of the world?

Support us on Patreon!

Some Science stories with Justin!

CAR T

For everyone!

Type 1

A Cure

Science stories with Kiki!

In One Ear

Does light projected through one ear really come out the other?

Glow Brains

Are our brains glowing in a useful way?

Why The Chorus?

Scientists still don’t know why the morning birds sing.

This Week in Science Questions!

Do you have questions that you want us to answer? Send us your questions (Like, When is a Power Grid a Metaphor???)! We will do our best to have answers!

Remember, everyone, we need you to write in with your questions!

Leave us a message on our Facebook page, email Dr. Kiki, or find us on Mastodon Social if you can!

Support us on Patreon!

Support is the secret to more science with TWIS!

WANT TO HELP TWIS? LEAVE A POSITIVE REVIEW FOR TWIS ON YOUR FAVORITE PODCAST PLATFORM TODAY!

Take a blast into the past…

What were we discussing at this time last year? This time last year we discussed This Week: Awakening Or Snore?, Island Rats, Null Result Rats, Healer Army, Bird Flu, Hepatitis E, Plastic Penis Problems, Cancer Sniffing Bees, Boring Urban Birds, Dwindling Arousal, And Much More Science!

This week 10 years ago TWIS we discussed Heading to Europa!, Parrot Mimicry Core, Counting Crows, Moth Tricks, Monkeys Wolfing Around, Hopping Lefties, Olfactory Fingerprinting, Baby ERV’s, And Much More!

If You love TWIS, and all the science news we pronounce each week, please consider making a donation to the This Week in Science podcast.

Support us on Patreon!