26 June, 2019 – Episode 726 – The Daily Animal News Show!

Neanderthal Tech, Mammalian Radiation, Barefoot Walkers, Rolling Poop, We Make Mosquitoes, Robots Make Jobs!, Glia Glue, Big Bird Bones, Nar-what?, Cicada Hallucinations, Hot Europe

Neanderthal Tech

Neanderthals were no saps, but they used pine sap or resin as a glue for their tools.

Mammals were all that and a bag of chips while T-rex was still roaming

Mammalian radiation and domination didn’t wait for dinosaurs to go extinct, according to new fossil evidence.

Barefoot walkers have tough feet but sense the ground just as well

Barefoot walkers build up tough calluses on the soles of their feet without losing their sensitivity unlike wearing shoes. Hypothesis that hard calluses transmit pressure without dampening them.

Rolling poop, on a wind and a prayer

Dung beetles use multiple variables to move about their landscape, including wind direction!

Just like the bacteria, mosquitoes are becoming monsters of our own design.

Pesticide resistant mosquitoes are a thing. Oops.

Our guest host from The Daily Tech News Show, Roger Chang, tells us about the benefits he gets from science.

Big Bird Bones

Bones from a bird almost as big as a polar bear have been discovered in Europe on the Black Sea.

Robots Make Jobs!

“Up to 20 million manufacturing jobs around the world could be replaced by robots by 2030, according to analysis firm Oxford Economics. But, however, increasing automation will also boost jobs and economic growth, it added.”

Glia, previously thought to just be brain glue, actually kind of a big deal.

The glia may be responsible for the impulse to give up on something that isn’t working – which is a really important thing to be able to do, it turns out!

Nar-what?

A whale specimen was discovered that turned out to be a hybrid Narwhal and Beluga whale, or Narluga.

What do fungal hallucinogens and cicada genitals have in common?

They are part of a horrifying “salt shaker of death”

Heat is on

An unprecedented heatwave is underway in Europe.

