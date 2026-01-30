28 January, 2026 – Snakes on a train?

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Nasal Vaccine, Artificial Light & Pollen Season, EVs, Train Snakes, Heavy Hoppers, Hot Tubbin Macaque, Howlers, Language, Parkinsons, Dread, and Much More Science!

Quick Science News!

New Nasal Vaccine

Are we finally going to get a nasal vaccine for COVID?

Artificial light at night extends pollen season

Turn off the porch light, you’re making me sneeze!

EVs FTW

Do EVs actually do anything good? YES!

Train Snakes

Yup. Cobras are actually snakes on planes.

Heavy Hoppers

Could ancient giant kangaroos hop?

Blair’s Animal Corner!

Hot tubbin is part of my health plan

Well it would be if I were a Japanese macaque

Howler monkey howls are larger than life

But true howlers know…

National Network for Ocean and Climate Change Interpretation

Science stories with Kiki!

Where Language Is?

Let your little brain talk…

Parkinsons Prognosis

When is Parkinson’s prominent?

Dreading It

Did you know that dread and fear cause more pain than positive anticipation? What does that mean for humanity?

This Week in Science Questions!

Take a blast into the past…

What were we discussing at this time last year? This time last year We discussed The End Of Social Social Media, Climate Collusion, Researcher Targets, Smelly Spider Legs, Ants with Grudges, And Much More !

This week 10 years ago TWIS we discussed Alzheimer’s Seeds?, CRISPR Update!, Computer Beats Man, Little Crumpled Balls, Weird Bird Navigation, Big Mammal Brains, No Striped Camo, Appalachian Dino, Consciousness In Balance, Genes For Schizophrenia, Hedgehogs For Teeth, And Much More!

