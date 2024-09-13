11 September, 2024 – Episode 986 – Have We Learned Anything?

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Private Space, Welcome Home Starliner!!!, Fungal Factors, Deep Sea Dinner Bell, Food Dye Discovery, Peer review fraud detection, Egg Spa, Sperm Relief, ALAN is Back, How do I Look?, Don’t Eat Eels, Neander News, Crackpot Physics, Craving Activity, Anatomy of Consciousness, And Much More Science to be Learned!

Become a Patron!

Check out the full unedited episode of our science podcast on YouTube or Twitch.

And, remember that you can find TWIS in all the podcast directories. If you are looking for science podcasts on Spotify, we are there! Science podcasts on Google? We are there! Are you looking for science podcasts on iTunes or science podcasts on Apple? We are there, too! Just look for This Week in Science!

Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!

Science…

Started in the stars,

The Milky Way galaxy in which our solar system is spinning,

Was on full display each night.

Before the first hypothesis,

Before the logic, the language, or methods of mathematics,

We had the movement of the stars.

A nightly mystery that even today,

Can inspire wonder and curiosity.

The first science was naturally one of astronomy.

Of using our knowledge of the stars,

As a compass through time.

Hinting at an order to the universe,

With a predictability that followed the seasons.

In the thousands of years since,

The mystery of the motion of the stars has been solved.

The scale of our universe growing,

From a planet to a solar system.

From a solar system to a galaxy.

From a galaxy,

To billions of galaxies in an ever-expanding space-time.

And as much as we have discovered,

As much as we have understood,

Large mysteries remain yet unsolved.

Some of the most familiar and simplest-sounding questions,

Like why gravity exists… how life got started…

and why some people can’t seem to get enough of…

This Week in Science!

Some quick science news!

Private Space

Will the Polaris mission pull off a successful spacewalk? It’s already the furthest distance people have orbited the Earth since the Gemini missions.

Welcome home Starliner!!!

“We are pleased to see Starliner’s safe return,”

Fungal Factors

High-flying fungi? What does white-nose syndrome in bats have to do with kids? Does a hot future definitely favor fungi?

Deep Sea Dinner Bell

Scientists accidentally tell elephant seals when soup’s on

Food Dye Discovery

How does a common food dye additive make skin transparent?

Peer review fraud detection

Copying a template is still copying

Egg Spa / Sperm Relief

How does a common food dye additive make skin transparent?

IF YOU ARE INTERESTED IN A TWIS SHIRT OR MUG OR OTHER ITEM OF TWIS MERCHANDISE CLICK ON THE ZAZZLE LINK TO BROWSE OUR STORE

Blair’s Animal Corner!

ALAN is back

And he’s making spiders dumber

How do I look?

Cleaner wrasses check their size in the mirror before fights.

Don’t Eat Eels

Seriously, they aren’t worth the trouble.

HELP TWIS GROW! GET FRIENDS TO SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

Support us on Patreon!

What Science News Does Justin Have?

Neander news

In sequence

Crackpot Physics

Published in Astroparticle Physics

DON’T FORGET TO GET FRIENDS TO SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

Some Science stories with Kiki!

Craving Activity

How does the brain’s activity parallel the sensation of craving?

Anatomy of Consciousness

What part of the brain turns off when under anesthesia?

Support us on Patreon!

WANT TO HELP TWIS? LEAVE A POSITIVE REVIEW FOR TWIS ON YOUR FAVORITE PODCAST PLATFORM TODAY!

Do you have questions you want us to answer (like, have we learned anything??)? Send us your questions! We will do our best to have answers!

Leave us a message on our Facebook page, email Dr. Kiki, or find us on Mastodon Social if you can!

Take a blast into the past…

What were we discussing at this time last year? This time last year We discussed Free From Dialysis?, Ancient Apes of Turkey, Hot German Boars, Migratory Birds, AI Wins Again?, Can AI talk to animals?, Why Cats Like Tuna, Bees & Neanderthals, Bat Brains, Plastic Brains, And Much More Science!

This week 10 years ago TWIS we discussed Life Under Ice, Seals And TB, Understanding TB, Deep Sea Dandruff, Dead Star Toothpaste, Zombie Ants!!!, Big Brained Fish, Animal Talk, Spiders Getting Bigger, Interview w/ Garth Sundem on Beyond IQ, And Much More! Take a blast into the past with TWIS!

If You love TWIS, and all the science news we pronounce each week, please consider making a donation to the This Week in Science podcast.

Support us on Patreon!