22 June, 2016 – Episode 571 – This Week in Science Podcast (TWIS)

CRISPR For Cancer, Cas9 Versus Mutations, High Life, Source Of Rice, Oldest Farmers, Tricky Crab Traps, Dating Advice From Fish, Interview w/ Britt-Marie Hermes re: naturopathy vs. medicine, Smart Little Kakas, Undead Genes, Zika Vaccine, Placebo Brain Games, Quasi-Satellite, Robot Brains, And Much More…

CRISPR For Cancer

Researchers at U of Pennsylvania are working on developing a CRISPR treatment for cancer involving T cells, which has been approved for human testing by a federal biosafety and ethics panel. The experimental treatment still needs approval from the medical centers that would run the study and the FDA.

Cas9 Versus Mutations

The Church lab published a paper in the BioArchiv last week that describes a novel system for inhibiting point mutations in organisms using the Cas9 genetic editor. The paper suggests that this system could potentially be used to prevent antibiotic resistance in bacterial species as well as creating oncogenic mutation prevention systems or even preventing the spread of undesired traits in plants.

Highland East Asian origin for prehistoric Himalayan populations

They’ve been high a long time.

A Source

For rice.

The world’s oldest farmers

Are termites

How some fish keep the magic alive

This is probably true in most relationships, but in a certain hermaphroditic fish, you get what you give.

Crabs trick the ladies into coercion

By literally trapping them inside their homes. Now, that isn’t very gentlemanly!

Interview with Britt Marie Hermes, a Master’s of Science student in Medical Life Sciences at the University of Kiel. Her research interests include inflammatory and genetic diseases, like psoriasis and Crohn’s. She is also interested in studying medical ethics and epidemiology. A former naturopathic doctor and “natural health expert”, she received a degree in naturopathic medicine from Bastyr University, held a one-year residency, and worked as a naturopathic doctor for three years before deciding that naturopathy is not based in science, is ineffective, and dangerous. She started a petition with change.org to ask the government to end state naturopath licensure and insurance reimbursement.

They were right all along about old dogs… Or was it kakas?

Except that these are birds… Young-uns do better with new challenges than their elders.

Undead Genes

The amazingly fascinating science of cellular activity after organismal death finds hundreds of genes become more activated in death.

Zika Vaccine

An experimental DNA vaccine for Zika has gotten FDA approval to begin Phase-1 trails. Luckily, this vaccine is not the only one in the works as the US NIAID is hoping to be ready to start trials on theirs in August.

Placebo Brain Games

A new study and review of old literature on brain-training for improving intelligence found that previous positive results may have been due to a placebo effect stemming from personal bias of the volunteers.

Quasi-Satellite

Earth has a little friend in space.

Robot Brains

