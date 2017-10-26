25 October, 2017 – Episode 642 – This Week in Science Podcast (TWIS)

Antimatter Matters, CRISPR Pigs!, Medieval Lepracy Squirrels, Shrunken Heads!, Once Upon A Spider Sex, Radioactive Zombie Plastic, Mass Biodiversity Boom?, Bacteria Evolve, Robotic Bees, Daydreaming…, Chury Pebbles, Gun Show Spillover, Spider Venom VR, Stem Cells For Vampires, And Much More…

Antimatter Matters

No differences in magnetism.

CRISPR Pigs!

Now with less fat! Using CRISPR technology, researchers designed pigs to burn more fat for body temperature regulation in cold environments in the hope that the improved piglets can save farmers money on heating bills.

Medieval Leprosy Squirrels

Squirrels were probably responsible for spreading leprosy in the medieval age.

Shrunken Heads!

Shrew noggins shrink in winter, skull, brain, and all. But why?? And how?? And eww…

Jumping Spider females say, “one and done, mister!”

Jumping spider females have no interest in copulation after the first time. Is that because once is enough? Or once was one too many times?

Radioactive Zombie Plastic

Gamma rays make recycling plastic into concrete a breeze!

Mass Biodiversity Boom?

A controversial book has emerged arguing that we are not necessarily on the verge of another mass extinction.

Bacteria Evolve

68,000 generations later, what are the E. coli in Richard Lenski’s lab up to?

Robotic Bees

These amazing robots are buzzing flight powerhouses!

Chury Pebbles

Data from the Rosetta mission to comet 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko (aka Chury) suggests that planetisemals form from pebbles of dust and ice that collect due to gravitational forces.

Losing your mind is a good sign

Daydreaming is a possible sign of intelligence!

Gun Show Spillover

Guns shows in Nevada resulted in spikes in gun related deaths and injuries in California.

Suicide For Cancer

In a series of studies researchers have found short RNA sequences that can be used to interfere with cancer cell survival by triggering cell suicide pathways.

Stem Cells For Frailty

Successful Phase I and II trials for treatment of age-related frailty with stem cell infusions derived from younger individuals suggest the therapy might be worth further study.

Spider venom, pain management, and virtual reality

This Halloween, strap on some goggles, explore the human brain, and get bit by lots of spiders… For science!!

