07 august, 2019 – Episode 733 – What the TWIS?

Human-Monkey Chimeras, Tardigrades on the Moon, Police Violence, Old Dark Matter, Starfish Love Guts, Blind Caterpillars, What the IF?, And Much More…

DISCLAIMER, DISCLAIMER, DISCLAIMER!!!

The following disclaimer has been interrupted

(wait, what?)

to bring you this important message on behalf of humans everywhere…

Enough with the gun violence.

Enough with weapons meant for war in the hands of troubled men and boys…

Enough with empty thoughts and insincere prayers.

And enough with the rhetoric of hateful speech.

Enough of racism.

There is nothing uniquely American about racism…

It’s something ignorant people have in common with other ignorant people all over the world…

Racism is not an American idea…

it is the opposite of our ideals

Racism fed and clothed this country

Through centuries of a slave economy

Racism gained us this great land

By the ethnic slaughter and genocide of its native peoples

Racism built this country

Through the waves of immigrants who worked harder for less in order to be Americans.

And while the ideals of freedom and equality have for most of our history

seemed hypocritical to our actions as a nation…

It is because they were ideals deemed so noble…

more noble than the men who wrote them…

And more noble than the nation born from it…

That the ideals of equality and freedom were written into our foundation…

Our idealism as a nation has eventually led us to become the most ethnically diverse nation on the earth.

And there is nowhere else I would rather be than right here,

On this week in science,

Coming Up Next…

First up, the BIG science news stories of the week!

Human-Monkey Chimeras

Spanish and American researchers have gone to China to avoid regulations restricting the creation of human-primate chimeras, and although nothing has been scientifically published it’s being reported that they have successfully produced human-monkey embryos that have been allowed to develop for a week or two.

Tardigrades on the Moon

The Israeli moon lander that recently crashed on the moon might have spilled some tardigrades who might have survived.

Who’s getting killed by police violence?

Mostly young black men according to a recently published study.

Dark Matter…

Older than the big bang? What???

And, now it’s time for Blair’s Animal Corner!… with Blair!

Starfish Love Guts

Oxytocin is much more than a love hormone when it comes to starfish… it turns their stomachs out for feeding.

Caterpillars don’t need eyes to see how bad that top looks on you

It would appear that caterpillars can “see” without their eyes well enough to change colors despite wearing a blindfold. What the what??

This Week in What Has Science Done for me Lately?!?

‘What the IF?’ Podcast hosts, Philip Shane and Matt Stanley, talked about airplanes, the positivity that can come from learning, and vaccines for dogs.

Now, let’s continue with a round of ‘What the IF?’…

Philip Shane and Matt Stanley host a podcast called ‘What the IF?’ that takes science and postulates what would happen to the world if possible results came about. It’s a bit of science and science fiction, and we all got to play this week.

Based on stories from earlier in the show, Philip and Matt asked ‘What if’ chimeras became more common…

