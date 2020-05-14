13 May, 2020 – Episode 773 – K9 COVID Angst

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

COVID19 Update, Vagina Science, Turtle Moms Throw Sand, Angsty K9s, Creating Chimeras, Hidden Human Migration, T-rex Legs, Tools Of Self-Control, Night Pollinators, Tully Monster Chemistry, And Much More…

Let’s start with COVID-19 Update!

The WHO COVID-19 Situation Report for May 12 reports 4.09 million confirmed cases and 283,153 deaths. The Johns Hopkins CSSE dashboard is reporting 1.38 million US cases and 82,806 deaths as of 12:30pm on May 13.

Moderna Fast-Track

The FDA has given Moderna the greenlight to fast-track testing of its mRNA vaccine.

AntiVax Science

A Nature paper describes the effective spread of antivax messages and sentiment through online networks, and explains the current advantage over pro-vaccine public health efforts.

Plandemic Problem

Let’s fact check, shall we?

Cats And COVID

They get it, and spread it to other cats.

COVID & miRNA

Does micro-RNA help defend against COVID-19? A new study suggests it might, but that defense might lessen with age.

Here is some more SCIENCE!

A New View On Vaginas

Despite what your gynecologist might have told you, lesions are actually pretty dang common. And, this is good news.

Is it time for Blair’s Animal Corner???

Mama turtles say, “nothing to see here!”

Turtle moms spend extra time out in the open to create decoy nesting sites, helping their little ones have a leg up in growing up to run for the sea themselves.

Teen dogs have angst

Dogs in their “adolescence” might show a rebellious streak, leading to misunderstandings and potentially a drop off at the shelter, in some cases.

What science news does the second half of the show hold???

Creating Chimeras

Researchers report an advance in chimera creation with mouse-human embryos containing up to 4% human cells thanks to a new procedure involving resetting cellular clocks.

Human Migrations

Revealed by hidden islands and underwater archeology.

T-rex wasn’t much of a runner

More of a long-distance walker.

Tools of Self-Control

Did the advent of hand-carved tools indicate the development of self-control?

Let’s finish strong with some quick stories!

Night Pollinators

Moths are major pollinators, but didn’t we already know that?

Tully monster had a backbone

This squid-muppet hybrid fossil likely was a vertebrate, according to new chemical analysis.

