17 June, 2020 – Episode 778 – How to Catch a Lizard

COVID Update, Interview w/ Earyn McGee about #FindThatLizard, Bubble Bees, Lizard Fears, Santa Stories, Animal Beliefs, Earth Can Haz Friends?, Science Tweets?, And Much More…

Let’s start with a COVID-19 Update!

COVID Update

Global COVID-19 cases are over 8 million with nearly 450,000 deaths, of which the US contribution amounts to approximately a quarter.

Promising Treatment?

A steroid called dexamethasone showed promise in treating COVID-19 patients on ventilators according to a press release, which has already led to the implementation of health policies even without the release of the actual data or a peer-reviewed paper.

Not Much Promise

The WHO stopped its trial investigating the efficacy of hydroxychloroqhine due to a lack of evidence of beneficial effects for patients. This comes after the FDA revoked its emergency approval of the drug for use treating COVID-19.

Nanosponge Protection?

Nanoscale “sponges” seeded with human lung epithlial cells or macrophage immune cells were successful in inhibiting viral infection in laboratory tests on mice. This technique could be promising for a broad spectrum of infectious diseases.

LET US KNOW WHAT QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS YOU HAVE, OR INFORM US ON ANY REGIONAL UPDATES, BY EMAILING KIRSTEN@THISWEEKINSCIENCE.COM.

Now for an interview!

Our guest host for this episode is Earyn McGill. Earyn is a PhD canditate at the University of Arizona, a AAAS/ IfThen Ambassador, a AAAS mass media fellow, and she loves lizards…

What science news does the second half of the show hold???

Bubble Bees

Could soap bubbles replace or supplement waning honeybee populations as pollinators?

Fear no colors?

Observer clothing color influences lizard escape behavior.

Santa Stories

How do children learn what to believe?

Animal Beliefs

What aspects of cognition can tell us about animal’s beliefs?

Time for the last quick news…

Earth Can Haz Friends?

The Milky Way galaxy could contain around 30 civilizations capable of communication according to a new analysis.

Science Tweets?

You bet!

