28 August, 2024 – Episode 984 – Stuck in Spaaaaaace!

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Stucktronauts, Material Questions, Frozen Remains, Genetics Grammar, Megalithic mystery solved, Culling Crocodiles, Antlions Play Opossum, Sweet Bat News, NASA DART, Pong Goo, Brain Attack!, And Much More Science to get stuck with!

Become a Patron!

Check out the full unedited episode of our science podcast on YouTube or Twitch.

And, remember that you can find TWIS in all the podcast directories. If you are looking for science podcasts on Spotify, we are there! Science podcasts on Google? We are there! Are you looking for science podcasts on iTunes or science podcasts on Apple? We are there, too! Just look for This Week in Science!

Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!

I shot an arrow into the air,

It fell to earth I know not where,

So swiftly it flew,

My eye could not follow in its flight.

Nasa launched a Dart above the air,

It hit an asteroid Dimorphos there.

So soundly did it hit it’s mark,

That millions of fragments did embark.

Sometime later, in an oak,

I found my arrow, still unbroke;

And now we all await the hour,

To see NASA’s homemade meteor shower.

Will it be a pretty sight?

Will it bombard geese in flight?

Time will tell if Dimorphos can best,

NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test.

This, and other sciencey tales next here on,

This Week in Science!

Some quick science news!

Stucktronauts

It’s official. The two NASA astronauts who rode up to the ISS on Boeing Starliner will NOT be returning on it. Rather, the craft will return without crew; leaving the astronauts on the ISS until SpaceX can bring them back to Earth in February 2025.

Material Questions

Maybe dark matter isn’t WIMPy after all?

Frozen Remains

How much of history is stored in melting ice?

Genetics Grammar

Now that we can read the genetic letters, how do we understand the story?

Megalithic mystery solved

Ancient people were smart, too!

IF YOU ARE INTERESTED IN A TWIS SHIRT OR MUG OR OTHER ITEM OF TWIS MERCHANDISE CLICK ON THE ZAZZLE LINK TO BROWSE OUR STORE

Blair’s Animal Corner!

Culling crocodiles isn’t the answer

Once again, “just kill it” doesn’t cut it in complicated human-wildlife interactions

Antlions play opossum

And it’s so much more complicated than just playing dead

Sweet Bat News

How do bats not die from high blood sugar?

HELP TWIS GROW! GET FRIENDS TO SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

Support us on Patreon!

What Science News Does Justin Have?

NASA DART

Mission update

DON’T FORGET TO GET FRIENDS TO SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

Some Science stories with Kiki!

Pong Goo

What’s playing Pong now?

Brain Attack!

It Came From Inside the House… What is attacking our brain cells… from the inside?

Support us on Patreon!

WANT TO HELP TWIS? LEAVE A POSITIVE REVIEW FOR TWIS ON YOUR FAVORITE PODCAST PLATFORM TODAY!

Do you have questions you want us to answer (like, why are those astronauts stuck in space??)? Send us your questions! We will do our best to have answers!

Leave us a message on our Facebook page, email Dr. Kiki, or find us on Mastodon Social if you can!

Take a blast into the past…

What were we discussing at this time last year? This time last year We discussed Free From Dialysis?, Ancient Apes of Turkey, Hot German Boars, Migratory Birds, AI Wins Again?, Can AI talk to animals?, Why Cats Like Tuna, Bees & Neanderthals, Bat Brains, Plastic Brains, And Much More Science!

This week 10 years ago TWIS we discussed Life Under Ice, Seals And TB, Understanding TB, Deep Sea Dandruff, Dead Star Toothpaste, Zombie Ants!!!, Big Brained Fish, Animal Talk, Spiders Getting Bigger, Interview w/ Garth Sundem on Beyond IQ, And Much More! Take a blast into the past with TWIS!

If You love TWIS, and all the science news we pronounce each week, please consider making a donation to the This Week in Science podcast.

Support us on Patreon!