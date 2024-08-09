7 August, 2024 – Episode 981 – Will Science Take Us From Tropes to Hopes on This Oblate Sphere… oid?

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Interview W/Dr. Emily Fischer, Cats, Dogs, COVID and Flu Nasal Vaccines, Concrete, Greenland, Thick Leaves, Sea Lions, Racing Horses, Starliner, Early Evolution, Rock Art, Brains, Earbud Fatigue, And Much More Science!

Become a Patron!

Check out the full unedited episode of our science podcast on YouTube or Twitch.

And, remember that you can find TWIS in all the podcast directories. If you are looking for science podcasts on Spotify, we are there! Science podcasts on Google? We are there! Are you looking for science podcasts on iTunes or science podcasts on Apple? We are there, too! Just look for This Week in Science!

Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!

The world is ready for a change!

Not ready in the,

stocked up on emergency supplies,

Packed a snack,

Plenty of water,

Extra underwear, sort of ready…

But in the stocked up on greenhouse gasses,

Melting ice pack,

Plenty of sea rise,

Extra heat, sort of way.

The tipping point has already happened,

The change is coming,

And while there’s not nothing we can do about it.

There is nothing we are currently doing that will be enough to avoid it.

The change is coming,

The future will be different,

Some islands will disappear,

Coastlines will be rearranged.

The changed climate will alter the survivability,

Of plants and animals,

Habitats will shift, relocate, transform,

and will establish new biomes.

With the change will come tremendous loss,

And unique opportunities for success,

As life finds a way,

Under a new climate landscape.

All of this has happened before,

And will happen again.

Only this time,

The modern human civilizations will be a part of it,

And our one chance to be ready for it depends on,

This Week in Science!

Some quick science news!

Headline News in Brief

Cats and those they love.

Dog with smaller brains,

Nasal vaccines for flu & COVID?

Crushing concrete for good.

When Greenland was last green

With images from NASA

Streetlight’s thick-leafed manifesto

Thicker leaves mean a harder time for bugs to eat them, upsetting the ecosystem.

IF YOU ARE INTERESTED IN A TWIS SHIRT OR MUG OR OTHER ITEM OF TWIS MERCHANDISE CLICK ON THE ZAZZLE LINK TO BROWSE OUR STORE

HELP TWIS GROW! GET FRIENDS TO SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

The Interview!

We’d like to welcome our guest, Dr. Emily Fischer, to TWIS. You can find her at the Science Moms website.

Dr. Emily Fischer is a Professor in the Department of Atmospheric Science at Colorado State University (CSU). She is also an affiliate faculty member of the CSU School of Global Environmental Sustainability (SoGES). When she’s not teaching, Dr. Fischer leads a number of initiatives designed to provide high-quality mentorship to the next generation. She has been awarded a Macelwane Medal by the American Geophysical Union (AGU) in recognition of significant early career contributions to the Earth Sciences as well as the American Meteorological Society (AMS) Atmospheric Chemistry Committee Outstanding Early Career Scientist Award.

Emily is a mom of two daughters, ages 5 and 8. Colorado is home now, but she is originally from Rhode Island and misses the ocean terribly in the summer. She likes to paint anything — toes, canvases, furniture, etc. — and eat olives (any kind will do). She likes watching romantic comedies, reading books with her kids, and reading approximately half of each of the books chosen by her book club.

Dr. Kiki and Dr. Fisher get atmospheric in this fun interview you’ll want to listen to again and again!

IF YOU ARE INTERESTED IN A TWIS SHIRT OR MUG OR OTHER ITEM OF TWIS MERCHANDISE CLICK ON THE ZAZZLE LINK TO BROWSE OUR STORE

Blair’s Animal Corner!

Sea Lions – the scientists of tomorrow, today!

Researchers equip sea lions with cameras to see the deepest parts of the ocean yet unexplored

Racing horses have guts

Particular gut bacteria that is…

HELP TWIS GROW! GET FRIENDS TO SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

Support us on Patreon!

What Science News Does Justin Have?

When will the Starliner crew return?

Boeing doesn’t know, do you?

Early evolution

Of small body size in Homo floresiensis

Rock Art

DON’T FORGET TO GET FRIENDS TO SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

Some Science stories with Kiki!

Brain To Brain?

What if we could communicate without anything BUT our brains?

Earbuds For Fatigue

What if your earbuds could keep you awake at the wheel?

Support us on Patreon!

DON’T FORGET TO GET FRIENDS TO SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

This Week in Science Questions!

Do you have questions that you want us to answer? Send us your questions (Like, what are some science tropes?)! We will do our best to have answers!

Remember, everyone, we need you to write in with your questions!

Leave us a message on our Facebook page, email Dr. Kiki, or find us on Mastodon Social if you can!

Support us on Patreon!

Support is the secret to more science with TWIS!

WANT TO HELP TWIS? LEAVE A POSITIVE REVIEW FOR TWIS ON YOUR FAVORITE PODCAST PLATFORM TODAY!

Take a blast into the past…

What were we discussing at this time last year? This time last year We discussed The Milky Way, Denisovans, Social Distance, Super Conductor, Quantum Superchemistry, Nile Crocodiles, Atlantic Conveyer Belt, Humming Galaxy, Space Awareness, Spin Matters, And Much More Super Science!Hot & Rocky, Farming Pumas, Stressed Out Lizards, Robots, Healing Cockles?, Squid Camouflage, Fishy conspiracy theories, Ancient Gneomes, Signal Strength, Possible MS Cause, And Much More Science!

This week 10 years ago TWIS we discussed Taking A Comet’s Temp, Taking A Comet’s Picture, Ebola Chat, Momtopus, Deliberate Jellyfish, Butterfly Memories, The Impossible Drive, Human Shields, Kinder Gentler Society, Reprogram Your Brain, And Much More! Take a blast into the past with TWIS!

If You love TWIS, and all the science news we pronounce each week, please consider making a donation to the This Week in Science podcast.

Support us on Patreon!