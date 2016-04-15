13 April. 2016 – Episode 562 – This Week in Science Podcast (TWIS)

Breakthrough Starshot, Spaceship Bouncy House, Space X Win!, Clouds Need Ice, Bearcat Or Popcorn, Moths To Flame, Y No Meanders, LSD For Brains, Cure For Paralysis?, Vikings, Tilt-A-Whirl Earth, White Nose Hope, Immoral Scientists?, And Much More…

Breakthrough Starshot

100 million dollars and a bunch of big names are teaming up to send a tiny space kite to Alpha Centauri by way of laser.

Spaceship Bouncy House

Space X’s Dragon capsule succesfully delivered supplies to the ISS last week. Among them, a new inflatable module for living and working.

Space X Win!

Finally, the Space X team successfully returned its booster rocket to the water-based landing pad with a landing that can only be called a perfect 10.

This Week in the end of the world…

Not enough ice in clouds = faster warming

Why do bearcats smell like popcorn? Or, why does popcorn smell like binturong pee?

A special compound, and just the right environmental factors, give these two things their mouth-watering taste.

Evolution moves fast. If you don’t stop and look around every once in a while, you might miss it.

Moths living in the city have learned to avoid light. That keeps them from getting fried, but it could also stop them from being such skilled pollinators…

Y no neanderthals today…

The Y chromosome went the way of the dodos.

Another reason Neanders went away

Diseases aren’t nice.

Brains!!!

LSD in the Brain

MRI imaging showed that the brain loses connectivity between areas important to “sense of self”, but other areas of the brain that are normally segregated become more integrated.

Chips in the Brain

A paralyzed guy with a chip in his head has demonstrated improved hand mobility thanks to a special device for bypassing his spinal injury.

Vikings…

they likely came to America before Columbus.

Tilt-a-whirl Earth

Water in the center of continents drives Earth’s wobble, according to a new analysis of evidence from the GRACE satellite.

There may be hope for tiny brown bats after-all.

Some are surviving, despite the white-nose menace. Even if it’s only 10%, it means bats may not end up extinct! Go go go, little bats!!!

Immoral Scientists

A series of 10 studies of people’s perceptions of scientists found that scientists are seen as robots valuing knowledge over all else, and that not only are scientists perceived as immoral, but capable of immoral actions.

Words For Snow

New evidence supports the idea that words reflect the culture of a place. Around the world, warmer cultures had fewer linguistic distinctions around the concepts of ice and snow than colder ones.

