DISCLAIMER, DISCLAIMER, DISCLAIMER!!!

The following program frequently contains information

considered objectionable by the United States Government and the companies they represent.

So subversive is this information

that even the top scientists working within government who produced this information…

are not allowed to speak publicly about it…

In fact, when the Scientists of the US Geological Survey attempted in March make this information public

It was rewritten by administration agents to remove any mention of global warming’s consequences.

Department of Agriculture scientists have seen similar measures used against their findings.

As have the EPA, and NASA…

While not all the information contained in the following program is of this objectionable nature,

Listeners are warned in advance that simply knowing the facts about global warming

Makes you a political and ideological threat to the wealth and welfare

of momentarily powerful interests.

That said, we will continue to speak science to power because

From the big bang to the latest advances

We got more science news than Chinese zoos got pandas

Here on,

this week in science,

Coming up next…

First up, an interview!

This week we spoke with rap artist, science communicator, and award-winning playwright, Baba Brinkman about his life as a science rapper. He is most well-known for his series of “Rap Guides”, the most recent being the Rap Guide to Consciousness, and has a new album of songs out now. The video he mentioned at the end of this week’s episode is here.

This Week in What Has Science Done for me Lately?!?

“It helped me plan my vacations well in advance so I could come to Argentina to watch the eclipse.

Also, no polio.

–Rodrigo Roesler”

Let’s continue with some science news…

Crab Power Rays

Water tanks buried deep beneath the Tibetan Plateau have detected the highest energy photons ever seen coming from the Crab nebula.

Molecule Storage

Brown University scientists have demonstrated a proof of concept experiment for data storage using small molecules contained in the metabolome.

The tooth is out there…

Some current humans have Denisovan traits!

Oldest human?

The oldest human fossil ever found outside of Africa just got a whole lot older.

Study finds psychiatric diagnosis to be ‘scientifically meaningless’

The take-home is that psychiatry needs new diagnostic methods.

And, now it’s time for Blair’s Animal Corner!… with Blair!

Memory can be inherited

Even if mom just wants to avoid those darn wasps!

Rhinos, mammoths, it’s all on its way!

The first step in reviving extinct species has proven possible. But where to go from here?

Spiders can be aggressive, but it just isn’t their fault!

They can’t help the fact that growing up alone is a tough lot. So tough in fact, they forget how to be friendly. Yikes…

And, finally, Some Quick Science News Stories To End The Show

Smells Like Love

Female lampreys respond to an odorant molecule in sperm called Spermine. Researchers hope they can use this to limit reproduction in this species that can be a pest in some river systems.

20+ year old tooth in man’s foot gives valuable science data

Just the kind of headline you would expect from “Florida Man.”

It’s getting hotter in here!!!

Everywhere.

Long live corn!

Some 600 genes for longevity have been discovered that might influence harvests of all cereal grains.

