12 May, 2021 – Episode 824 – Why Do We Yawn?

Immune Therapy, Post-natal Depression, Birds of Instagram, Paleo Poop, Slowest Earthquake, Fossil Turducken, Headless Worms, COVID Update, Why We Yawn, Smelly Mice, Giant Lizards, Human Origins, Magneto-Sharks, Brain Bonding

Immune Therapy

Gene therapy for kids is 95% successful in latest trial for ADA-SCID, or “bubble baby” disease.

New mothers post-natal depression in lockdown

It hasn’t been good.

The most Instagrammed bird on the internet

Paleo Poop

Really old poop is different from modern poop.

slowest… earthquake… ever…

If it wasn’t really shaking, was it really quaking?

Fossil Turducken

A crustacean being eaten by a squid that was being eaten by a shark. It happened.

Who needs a head??

Not flatworms, that’s who!

Are you ready for a COVID Update?

Younger Vaccinations

The CDC has approved use of the Pfizer vaccine in youth as young as 12 as of today.

Viral Integration

Evidence that SARS-CoV2 integrates into human DNA using LINE1 retrotransposon mechanisms was published this week, but no one knows what it really means.

It’s time for Blair’s Animal Corner!

WHY Do We Yawn??? It’s a question you’ve probably considred recently.

The longer the yawn, the bigger the brain.

It turns out, bigger brains need more cooling action as provided by yawns. So, when I’m listening to you talk, and have to yawn… maybe my yawning is actually a compliment?

For mice, a little smell goes a long way.

Mice can tell a lot about where they live with a little bit of smell for just a moment. Who says I can’t tell if you’re trustworthy with my nose??

What does Justin have to say about science this week?

Peak giant lizards

Giants like the mosasaur are no more.

Where did humans come from?

No one really knows!

Let’s finish strong with science from Dr. Kiki!

Magneto-Sharks

Why, yes, sharks DO use magnetic fields to navigate.

Brain Bonding

Mice were made to bond with others at the push of a button.

Why do we yawn? Did you miss Blair’s answer up above?

