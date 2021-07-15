14 July, 2021 – Episode 833 – How Do Pandas Eat?

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Light-Bending Holes, Friend Zone Potential, Conservation Thru Games, Fossilized Ripples, Robot Farms, iAge Immune Clock, Panda Teeth, Busting Bird Traffickers, Changing Language, Multi-Sex Species, Brain Plasticity & Psilocibin, Microbial Moods, And Much More…

Scroll down for Blair’s story about how pandas eat in the Animal Corner! There is so much more science to share and discuss on the way…

Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!

The future is coming! The future is coming!

Right now, wherever you are…

Whatever you happen to be doing…

The future is about to change things…

It might be for the better

It might be an anticipated change

Something overdue that has taken a long time getting here

It might be a change that improves your life

In ways you can’t even imagine

It also might be a future that is worse

Where the weather is always too hot and getting hotter

One where robots take all the jobs from humans

Or worse

One in which robots don’t take all the jobs from humans

The future can be good

The future can be bad

It’s the future,

and that’s just how the future works

But one thing about the future…

It’s often predictable

Global warming is predictable

Pandemics are predictable

Automation taking over manufacturing is predictable

The only thing that we can’t predict?

Is how humans will react once they learn that the real driving force

Behind every change the future has in store

Started with a conversation on

This week in science

Coming up next…

Let’s start with some quick science news

Black Hole Lensing

After more than 40 years we have a formalized mathematical description of how light bends around black holes.

Two-thirds of romantic couples start out as friends

How do the other 1/3 start out?

Video games boost animal knowledge

Red Dead, more like red read!

Fossilized Ripples

Are ripples in a sediment layer 1500meters underground evidence of ancient tsunami waves emanating from the Chixiclub asteroid impact?

Robot farms

Will we choose dystopia or utopia?

iAge Immune Clock

Can we use inflammation as a measure of aging?

It’s time for Blair’s Animal Corner?

Bunk panda teeth explained

Despite carnivore teeth, pandas find a way to eat bamboo. Against all odds…

Animal traffickers busted!

New technology allows authorities to identify illegal wildlife trade

What science news does Justin have?

Words Matter

Does forensic anthropology need consistent language to leave its racist past behind?

Three Sexes?

A new species of algae with a trio of sexes that all breed with each other has been discovered!

Let’s finish strong with brain science from Dr. Kiki!

Brain Transport Plasticity

Our long-term memories depend on brain transport proteins called Kifs that carry hundreds of RNA molecules to the dendrites for construction.

Psilocibin Plasticity

Brain plasticity was improved for up to a month after psilocibin exposure in mice.

Microbial Socialism

Microbes in mice help them with socializing by reducing stress hormone release.

This Week in Science Questions!

Pandas! How do they even exist? Blair has a beef with pandas because all the evidence suggests that they are poorly adapted to existence, and yet we continue to pour resources into keeping them alive. Is it at the expense of other species? But the news this week suggests that not everything about the Great panda is poorly adapted. Is there more that we just haven’t seen? Are pandas worth the fuss or not?

Why be friendly? Listen to what is possibly the longest episode of TWIS ever because of our incredible conversation with Dr. Brian Hare. We explored dogs, wolves, humanity, and friendliness in addition to ALL the science news from the week.

This one from 2011 starts out with a rap from Justin. The science included stem cell treatments for macular degeneration & liver disease, the first transplanted synthetic trachea, mouse molars made from stem cells, tool use in tusk fish, a creepy moaning mouth robot, how the internet is changing human memory, and so many more things!

