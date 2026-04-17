15 April, 2025 – Episode 1054 – Science isn’t so taxing

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Physics, Solar Wood, Motherhood Kills, Sunbirds Suck, Octopi, Limb Regeneration, Chatty Cetaceans, Ai is Bad, Hearing The Universe, and Much More Science!

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Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!

Until things become taken for granted,

we say, “Granted, it could be better.”

Or, “granted, it’s expensive.”

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before they are here to stay?

Why wait for the day when you no longer have a say

to voice your opinion

to cast a vote?

to make a different choice that could bring a better future?

The future doesn’t happen despite us.

It happens because of us.

Let’s think about that together

Here on

This Week in Science!



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Quick Science News!

Physics Making Progress

It’s the little details that matter when it comes to making progress at understanding the universe.

Solar Wood

Is it still wood when the woodiness is removed?

Motherhood kills

But is it worth it? For birds, probably…

Sunbirds Suck

Unlike Hummingbirds, Sunbirds actually use their tongue as a straw.

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Blair’s Animal Corner!

Octopuses protect what matters most to them

Their specialized mating arm, of course!

Could the secret to limb regeneration be low oxygen?

Honestly, that probably isn’t why amphibians can and we can’t, but it might lead to some interesting interventions…

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Science with Kiki!

Chatty Cetaceans

Sperm whale clicks have similarities with human speech.

AI is Bad

For your health, if you are asking medical & health-related questions.

The Universe As Never Heard Before

More accurate parameters have allowed researchers to create the most accurate model of universe formation yet.

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Take a blast into the past…

What were we discussing at this time last year? This time last year We discussed This Week: Scalable Meat, Marriage, Gorillas, Crpws, Gowanus Canal, Fiddler Crabs, Bird Song, Cats, Healthcare, Sensory, and Much More Science you can trust!

This week 10 years ago TWIS discussed Breakthrough Starshot, Spaceship Bouncy House, Space X Win!, Clouds Need Ice, Bearcat Or Popcorn, Moths To Flame, Y No Meanders, LSD For Brains, Cure For Paralysis?, Vikings, Tilt-A-Whirl Earth, White Nose Hope, Immoral Scientists?, And Much More! Take a blast into the past with TWIS!

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