26 February, 2020 – Episode 762 – To MicroBE or Not To Be?

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

Interview w/ Microbe Genome Scientist Jonathan Eisen, Mini-Moon, Moondust, Old Algae, Old People, Who Needs Oxygen?, Gull Bait, Mantis Punches, Polar Cannibals, Academic Losses, Robo-Poets, Robo-Fingers, And Much More…

It’s an interview week!

Our guest this week was Dr. Jonathan Eisen.

Dr. Eisen is a professor at UC Davis in the College of Biological Sciences, Director of the UC Davis Microbiome Special Research Program, and affiliated with the Dept. of Evolution and Ecology, Dept. of Medical Microbiology & Immunology, the Genome Center, and the Center for Population Biology. His current research focuses on the evolution, ecology and function of communities of microbes and how the microbes interact with each other and with hosts.

Now, let’s get to the science news!

New Meaning For New Moon

Astronomers have discovered an object about the size of a car orbiting the Earth, like the moon. Orbital analysis suggests that it was captured by the Earth’s gravity in 2017, and will eventually escape again.

On The Far Side

The Chinese Chang’e 4 mission Yutu-2 rover has discovered that the moon’s far side is covered in regolith just like the near side.

Old Chinese Seaweed

A Chinese discovery of fossilized green algae pushes the origin of green plants back to one billion years ago.

Mystery Archaic Humans

Old genes suggest Neanderthals and Denisovans interbred with some other early human species that we have yet to actually identify in the fossil record.

Mitochondria-free multi-celled life discovered

The discovery supports an idea that organisms can lose the need for mitochondrial support given the appropriate conditions.

Is it time for Blair’s Animal Corner?

Seagulls want that food you’re holding!

But… only cause you are holding it…

Mantis Shrimp tone down the muscles, for their own good.

These shrimps don’t punch quite as hard in the air, but it is mostly for them, not for us.

Let’s finish strong with some quick stories!

Polar Cannibalism

Reports of cannibalism among polar bears is increasing. Tomorrow is International Polar Bear Day. Oh, happy day!

Losing Women

Academia loses women at every career stage, not just junior faculty.

AI Poet

University of Colorado computer scientists applied Machine learning to the production of poetry, and the results are… interesting.

Jellyfish prefer soft robot fingers

Of course they do! Wouldn’t you??

