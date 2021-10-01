29 September, 2021 – Episode 844 – Pump Up the Science!

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Old Rock Life, Bat Friends, Following Fish Pee, Interview W/ Bill Schutt RE: Pump, Giraffe Towers, Save The Rabbits, New Mexican Footprints, Just Good News, Love Bites, Brainy Storyteller, And Much More…

Become a Patron!

Check out the full episode of our science podcast on YouTube. You can do that here.

And, remember that you can find us on all the podcast directories. If you are looking for science podcasts on Spotify, we are there! Science podcasts on Google? We are there! You’re looking for science podcasts on iTunes, science podcasts on Apple? We are there, too! Just look for This Week in Science…

Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!

This Week in Science

Coming Up Next…

Let’s start with the science news

Old Rock Life

How did life show up in rocks dated to a billion years older than life supposedly evolved? It didn’t. The rocks cracked and life abides.

Bats of a feather…

vampire together.

Fish pee – the essential resource for our future

As the climate changes, fish move and their pee moves with them, turns out this could be disasterous!

IF YOU ARE INTERESTED IN A TWIS SHIRT OR MUG OR OTHER ITEM OF TWIS MERCHANDISE CLICK ON THE ZAZZLE LINK TO BROWSE OUR STORE.

And, now for our Interview!

INTERVIEW W/ Bill Schutt

You might recall Dr. Schutt from his previous appearances here on TWIS to discuss blood-eating animals & cannibalism. He is an Emeritus professor of biology at LIU Post, research associate at the American Museum of Natural History, and is here to discuss his latest book ‘Pump: a natural history of the heart.”

HELP TWIS GROW! GET A FRIEND TO SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

What is in Blair’s Animal Corner?

Giraffe social lives are complicated

Women have closer ties, but men have more acquaintances.

Rabbits are keystone species now

So, like, are we eventually going to find out all animals are important??

Support us on Patreon!

What did Justin bring for us?

Footprints in New Mexico

How far back did humans inhabit North America?

Just Good News: Ecology Edition

23 species removed from the endangered species list!

WANT TO HELP TWIS? LEAVE A POSITIVE REVIEW FOR TWIS ON YOUR FAVORITE PODCAST PLATFORM TODAY!

Let’s finish TWIS strong with science from Dr. Kiki!

Love Bites

Love in the time of T. rex meant face biting.

Brainy Storyteller

Your hippocampus is the brain’s storyteller. Recent evidence from UC Davis suggests that the hippocampus integrates events into common narratives.

This Week in Science Questions!

Do you have questions that you want us to answer? Send us your questions! We will do our best to have answers!

Leave us a message on our Facebook page, OR email Dr. Kiki!

Want to see what we were talking about at this time last year? Check out this episode of TWIS from 2020 when we talked with Dr. Efrain Rivera-Serrano about virus-host interactions. There was a lot of relevance to how COVID-19 interacts with the human body in the conversation. If you don’t recall, check it out!

You might also enjoy this episode from 2011! Scientists were helping to check on that FTL result at CERN, and we discovered Justin is easily embarrassed. Who knew?!? There was a lot more, but you will have to listen to hear what it was. Enjoy the blast from the past!

If You love TWIS, and all the science news we bring you each week, please consider making a donation to the This Week in Science podcast.

Support us on Patreon!