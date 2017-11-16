15 November, 2017 – Episode 645 – This Week in Science (TWIS) Podcast

Interview w/ Kelly Weinersmith, Noisy Feathers, Smelly Feathers, Wine Time, Climatia Update, Neolithic Farmer Gatherers, Pulsar Pulse, Zinc Finger Treatment, Sex Attacks, And Much More…

Take our audience survey!!!

DISCLAIMER, DISCLAIMER, DISCLAIMER!!!

This Week in What Has Science Done for me Lately?!?

“My first what has science done for me lately Limerick:

I work as a pharmacy technician.

Healing the sick is my mission.

With research and tech,

I yell go to heck,

And beat viruses to submission.

–Travus Leroux”

Interview with Dr. Kelly Weinersmith, Co-Author of Soonish!

Dr. Weinersmith is Adjunct Faculty in the BioSciences Department at Rice University, where she studies parasites that manipulate the behavior of their hosts. In addition to being a respected researcher, she co-hosts ‘Science… Sort Of’, which is one of the top 20 natural science podcasts. Kelly spoke at Smithsonian Magazine’s “The Future is Here 2015,” and her work has been featured in The Atlantic, Science, Nature, National Geographic, BBC World, Gizmodo, and CBC’s Quirks and Quarks.

Blair’s Animal Corner!

Noisy feathers

Crested pigeons make a noise when they take off that warns their comrades of incoming trouble. Birds may be nature’s one man band!

Smelly feathers

Australian parrots have smelly feathers that tell their story to fellow birds, and unfortunately, their fiercest predators.

Support us on Patreon!

A wine before time…

A discovery from the Neolithic period just made wine more aged.

Climatia Update

A new climate analysis estimates that Texas is at an increasing risk of dangerous rainfall levels in the next 83 years. Our CO2 emissions are going up again after leveling off for a few years. But, if we start working together and planning, we might at least be able to feed a lot more people on this planet.

Neolithic farmer gatherers…

Neolithic hunter-gatherers didn’t die off, but were integrated into farming peoples who settled near them.

Wealth inequality bust or boom?

The more unequal, the bigger the bust for society at large.

Pulsar Pulse

Researchers are building a gravitational wave detection array from pulsars in surrounding quadrants of space to try to pick up the low-frequency signals of super-massive black holes colliding.

Giving The Zinc Finger

For the first time, a gene editing technology involving zinc-finger nucleases was used to treat a man suffering from Hunter syndrome.

Sex Attacks

Cardiac arrest really doesn’t happen that often after or during sex, but when it does, female lovers aren’t very likely to give CPR or call 911.

What’s the buzz?

That depends on if you’re organic. Bees buzz differently when exposed to pesticides, resulting in less pollen propagation. Poop…

If You love TWIS, please consider making a donation below.

Don’t forget to tell a friend about TWIS, and to check out our Patreon page!