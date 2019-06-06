05 June, 2019 – Episode 724 – Mind the Gap, Science!

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

Baby Planets!, Here Kitty!, Curious Viruses, Interview w/ Dr. Matthew Stanley on Einstein, Mole Rats Feel No Pain, Science Sponges, Elephant Footprints, Blood Guts And Autism, Lost Tribe Teeth, You Should Run, And Much More…

Want to listen to a particular story from TWIS, the This Week in Science podcast? You can do that here. Just look for the time-code link in the description.

DISCLAIMER, DISCLAIMER, DISCLAIMER!!!

Most of the things we have invented over the last hundred thousand years of humans on the earth…

Are still with us in some form…

The wheel, the fish hook, the elastic band and touch screens to name just a few…

Fire on the other hand…

is much older than the last hundred thousand years.

It is a technology older than current humans…

by a million years or more…

When a thing is useful,

when knowledge has a benefit…

It is preserved,

handed down.

As if knowledge were a living organism…

Reproducing through teaching, sharing and learning,

the exchange of information,

From one generation to the next.

And, like any living thing…

it can also die.

If we fail to teach…

Or if we fail to learn…

We humans look at the world of today as if it is a permanent place.

It is not.

It will change.

Based on the lessons we have learned and the new discoveries we make…

The world will change for the better.

And it can also change…

by the knowledge we fail to nurture in the next generation…

For the worse.

Like any living thing,

knowledge needs a healthy environment…

Like the one between your ears.

And a something good to munch on…

Like this week in science

Coming up next…

First up, some science news!

Baby Planets!

Mind the gap! Two new exoplanets support the protoplanetary-disk hypothesis of planetary formation.

Here Kitty!

Yale researchers have found a signal that predicts when a qubit is about to make a quantum jump, which allows them to observe the jump and reverse it. This potentially will be useful in correcting errors in quantum computing.

Giant virus with a curious gene

A search of over 8000 giant viruses unearthed the viral production of an enzyme called cytochrome P450, which plays a role in human health and could lead to new drug targets for disease treatment.

Let’s continue with an interview…

We were joined by science historian, Dr. Matthew Stanley, to discuss his recent book, ‘Einstein’s War: How relativity triumphed amid the vicious nationalism of World War I.‘ Dr. Stanley is a Professor at the NYU Gallatin School of Individualized Study. He teaches and researches the history and philosophy of science. He holds degrees in astronomy, religion, physics, and the history of science and is interested in the connections between science and the wider culture. He is also one of the hosts of the ‘What The If?‘ podcast.

And, now it’s time for Blair’s Animal Corner!… with Blair!

Mole rats have it all… except perhaps good looks?

Mole rats give us a new clue into pain relief. Why? Oh, just because they CAN’T FEEL PAIN. That’s it, the mole rats will outlive us all!

Using sponges for science!

Sponges (the animals) could be DNA goldmines of information on underwater communities. This realization could revolutionize the way we monitor aquatic ecosystems!!

And, finally, Some Quick Science News Stories To End The Show

What do frogs and elephants have to do with each other??

It turns out, frogs use elephant tracks as “condos.” Add it to the list of reasons to save these gentle giants!

Autism Bugs?

Mice given fecal transplants from people with autism developed autism-like symptoms in a study published last week.

Young Blood

According to a study in PNAS, young blood is enriched in multiple factors that directly promote synaptic connectivity between neurons.

Club Microbe Med

Just living with young mice can rejuvenate the gut immune response in old mice. Fecal transplants work, too.

Lost tribe of humans

Turns out dead men do tell tales…

Run, Don’t Walk

More science suggesting movement is key to health in later life.

