08 December, 2021 – Episode 854 – What Time Does Science Say to Eat?

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Pollution & Sex, Just Good News, Salmon Taste Test, Primate Cavities, Unconfirmable Results, Daytime Eating Good, COVID Update, Light Flyers, Spider Boys, Bear Feet?, Prison Education, Klotho Strength, Brain Boost, And Much More…

Check out the full episode of our science podcast on YouTube. You can do that here.

Coming up next…

Let’s start with some quick science news

Pollution & Sex

Correlation does NOT equal causation. Beware of headlines.

Just Good News – Melting Glaciers Edition

Some fish got all the luck…

More Recently Than Thought

A mammoth find is not horsing around.

Farmed salmon tastes better, sorry.

Blind taste testing proves bad food tastes delicious.

Primate Cavities

Not just humans get cavities.

Unconfirmable results

Cancer research vs reproducibility and transparency

Daytime Eating Good

To avoid metabolic and circadian misalignment, eat during the day suggests a new study.

Want a COVID Update?

Do you have COVID-19 related questions? Let us know!

Omicron

The omicron variant is spreading rapidly around the world, and causing concern on the basis of potentially increased transmisbility and immunity-evading mutations. It has been detected in 19 states, but Delta is still the dominant variant. While neutralization of omicron is decreased by 41-fold in previously infected or vaccinated individuals, protection against severe outcomes does appear to be maintained. Additionally, vaccination after infection and booster doses seem to reinvgorate the body’s immune respone. It also appears that immunity against Delta gained from infection lasts up to 13 months, so vaccination now that omicron is working its way through communities will be additionally protective.

South Africa

Early data has scientists and doctors optimistic that omicron might not be as virulent, or dangerous, as previous variants; although, it could be a vaccine effect that is skewing the data so far based on the ages & vaccination status of people ending up in the hospital. So, it is too early to celebrate, but fingers are crossed.

Chewing gum for COVID safety.

Plant based ACE2 protein in chewing gum could reduce transmission.

Plant Vax

Medicago & GSK are reporting positive results of their stage III clinical trial for a plant-derived virus-like-particle vaccine. While not as effective as mRNA vaccines, the results suggest a benefit to their use.

It’s time for Blair’s Animal Corner!

Migratory birds lighten up for migration

Lighter birds have an easier time on long flights

Spider boys wanna get close but there’s a lot at stake.

Just like planets or electrons, male spiders orbit females at a safe distance.

What science news does Justin have?

When is a bear not a bear?

When it is an ancient hominin!

Learning your way out of prison

Why aren’t we educating more inmates?

Let’s finish strong with science from Dr. Kiki!

Klotho Strength

UPMC researchers have concluded that muscle regeneration is impaired in aging as blood-borne extracellular vessicles carrying bits of a longevity protein called Klotho decrease.

Brain Boost

Every brain needs Clusterin – a protein involved in knocking down inflammation that had beneficial effects on the cognition of mice.

This Week in Science Questions!

We had a letter from listener Scott Rhoades wanting to clarify vulture bee honey production. What a fascinating topic!

