09 December, 2020 – Episode 803 – Bringing Light to the Darkest Timeline

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

Light Supremacy, Cat Scratch Stretch Marks, Beavers & Frogs, Humans & Nature, Neander Burial, Poo Protection, COVID Update, Dog Talk, Pandas & Poo, Call For Science, Municipal Military, Shrinking Shrew Brains!, Time & Place, And Much More…

Light Supremacy

Is optical quantum computing the way forward? A Chinese experiment using very carefully controlled laser beams and beam splitters completed a calculation that would take a regular computer 2.5 million years in less than four minutes.

Bacteria causing neuropsychiatric issues

It’s from cats (of course)

Watershed conservation: it’s all about the beavers!

Reintroduced beavers are the reason amphibians might actually be doing alright, and therefore so are our waterways.

Humans & Nature

Nature is giving us less, while we build more and more.

Neanderthals buried their dead (again)

More evidence that they were a lot like us.

Poo Protection

Honeybees in Vietnam guard their hives from Murder hornets with buffalo dung.

Now for the weekly COVID-19 Update!

Awareness vs. Fatigue

You influence the pandemic as the pandemic influences you.

Of Mice & COVID

Mice don’t get COVID-19, so researchers figured out how to infect them in an attempt to create more models with which to study the disease.

Now we know why COVID gets some animals and not others.

It’s all about that spike protein. But there is also something to be learned here for our next pandemic…

Dog vocabularies are trash

Or should I say troosh?

Pandas are covered in poop

No, really. On purpose… And you’ll never guess why…

AMERICAN INSTITUTE OF BIOLOGICAL SCIENCES

A call for science in policy! (Listen to the audio here!)

Does equipping municipal police with military equipment reduce crime?

Short answer: No.

Shrinking Shrew Brains!

Shrews brains shrink in the winter, and regrow in the spring. Who knew?

Time and Place

Your brain has cells that march to a rhythm that allows a sense of space and time.

This week, it’s not a question, but a correction!

“Hello TWIS team. On the last episode I heard you mention at the end that we no longer need to get polio vaccines. However, we do still receive polio vaccines as polio still exists in the world. We live in the US and both of my kids were recently immunized against polio.

I think you were thinking of smallpox, which was globally eradicated thanks to vaccines.

Because of the polio vaccines we are close to eradicating polio, which is still endemic in Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Thanks for the great show on science! — Jennifer Herricks”

