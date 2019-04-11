10 April, 2019 – Episode 716 – Seeing the Hole Thing

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

And, NOW, Some Science News From This Week in Science

Seeing A Hole

An international collaboration networked telescopes from around the world to create a virtual telescope the size of the Earth with sufficient resolution to image a black hole. That image of M87 was released today.

Autism Treatment Success?

Two years after treating a cohort of autistic children with fecal transplants to improve their gut microbiomes, the children are still seeing improvements in their symptoms and showing a change from their original microbial make-up.

More new humans!

Bones found in a cave in the Philippines might represent another species of early hominid.

Blair’s Animal Corner!… with Blair!

“Getting screwed” takes on a whole new meaning

Screw shaped sperm swim better and faster, but appear to be more susceptible to damange, which explains why we don’t see this shape in all sperm. More research is needed!

“You make me feel so young…”

Crickets age slower when females are plentiful. Is it because sex is good for you? Because males are too busy to fight? Or because there is simply less competition?

This Week in What Has Science Done for me Lately?!?

“My wife often tells me to shorten my time in the shower, but I enjoy a

nice shower. Her theory is that we shouldn’t waste energy, but my

supposition is that if I’m enjoying it maybe it’s not a waste?

It’s hard to know how to feel without data though.

A friend of mine told me that I should just look at my gas meter and see

how much gas I was using. I did that, but knowing how many cubic meters

of natural gas I burned didn’t give me any intuition about if it was a

lot or not.

(Apologies for the metric measurements here. It’s certainly easier for

calculations. Also I live in the Netherlands, where we use a civilized

measurement system instead of camel-force per cubit or however you

measure natural gas at residences in the USA these days.)

Quick Internet searching was not super helpful, but I did find out that

natural gas is mostly methane and has a mass of about 0.7 to 0.9 kg per

m³. I realized that I remembered enough high school chemistry to figure

out that methane (CH?) has a mass of about 16 and carbon dioxide (CO?)

about 44, so I could do some simple multiplication and figure out how

many kilograms of carbon dioxide I was emitting per shower.

A little more math and it turns out that when I shower daily it emits

about 210 kilograms of CO? in a year. Putting that into perspective,

that’s about the same as burning 105 liters of gasoline (or, as Justin

would say, “”about 105 thousand milliliters of gasoline””; something like

28 gallons for Americans).

Anyway, thanks to science I can now shower guilt-free, without a care

for my carbon footprint. Well, if not exactly guilt-free, at least with

an amount of guilt put into the proper perspective.

And that’s what science has done for me lately.

Cheers,

–Shane”

Let’s continue with Some More Science News From This Week in Science

How to be of the planet

Native American inscriptions found in Alabama cave shed light on Cherokee people affected by American colonization.

Stimulating Memories

Non-invasive brain stimulation makes old brains as good at remembering information as young brains. Sign me up!

Living longer

It’s a batty idea.

Chinese Monkey Brains

Researchers in China have edited human genes for brain development into monkeys, and the results suggest that it made the monkeys a bit smarter.

And, finally, Some Quick Science News Stories To End The Show

Metal Asteroids

New research suggests that they might have volcanoes, and we’re sending a mission to an asteroid called Psyche that could determine whether this is true.

What You Eat

May impact the effectiveness of your immune system.

Cats hear you, and understand you.

They just don’t care…

