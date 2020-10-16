14 October, 2020 – Episode 795 – What is Room Temp, but Super Cool?

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

Superconductive What?, Racism Among Police, Birds Share, Smells Fishy, Tattooed Circuits, Fluorescent Bears, COVID Update, Bees Have Guts, Ants With Tools!, Computer Enhance, Positively Selected, Social Manipulation, Pandemic Impacts, And Much More…

Let’s start with some quick science news stories…

Superconductive What?

Temperature is no longer a limiting factor to superconductivity! Publishing in Nature, scientists at the University of Rochester in New York have created the world’s first room-temperature superconductor.

Racism…

it’s a thing that cops do.

Birds share…

So why can’t you??

Smells Fishy

Icelandic genomes were scanned for mutations related to olfaction. They found three of particular interest reducing the ability to smell fish, and increasing the detection of licorice and cinnamon.

Tattooing circuits on skin like henna

Could be the trend of the future.

Fluorescent Bears

Indian scientists discovered a new species of reddish-brown tardigrade that has fluorescent proteins in their skin. The pigments fluoresce and protect the waterbears from UV radiation.

Now for the weekly COVID-19 Update!

COVID Update

With over one million deaths internationally, and the US now reporting 650-700 COVID-19 related deaths daily, the virus continues its spread around the world. Interestingly, due to safety concerns, Astra Zeneca has not yet restarted its phase 3 vaccine trial, Johnson & Johnson paused its trial this week, and Eli Lilly has paused its antibody trial.

Winter Air

A study looked at the transmissibility of SARS-CoV2 in different environments, from warm and dry to cool and humid. They found cooler, more humid environments enhance the virus’ ability to spread as droplets, whereas warmer air favors aerosols. The results suggest the virus might spread up to 6 meters from a source and stay viable for days instead of hours in the right environment. Additionally, the authors suggest people might consider different strategies for safety in different environments.

Young Then Old

If we want to predict outbreaks in older populations, look to the young.

Handy Change

People are washing their hands more since the onset of the pandemc.

Arizona Measures

Data from Arizona supports the use of social distancing measures to control the spread of COVID-19.

It’s time for Blair’s Animal Corner!

Bee? Which bee? These bees?

Bees get their ID from their microbial communities. That almost rhymed!!

Ants use tools, too!

In the latest update of Aesop’s fable, ants use san to keep from drowning. They’re so smart!

Dr. Kiki wants to discuss genetics!

Computer Enhance

Robots study flies to understand evolution.

Positively Selected

microRNA in a part of the genome that allows us to drink milk also is connected to obesity and diabetes.

This Just-in… Science!

Covid disinformation, conspiracies, and…

… why social media companies need to be more like journalists and the CIA. You can play the social media game Justin talked about here.

How a pandemic is slowing global warming

Very slowly.

This Week in Science Questions!

Do you have questions that you want us to answer? Send us your questions! We will do our best to have answers!

