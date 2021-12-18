15 December, 2021 – Episode 855 – Bringing TWISmas Cheer with Science!

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Krypton Origins, Probing The Sun, Defusing A Bomb, Dog-Fish-Worm Parasite, New Organs, 14 New Shrews!, COVID-19, 10,000 Monoliths, Pregnant In America, Neandertals Loved Fire, Plastic Brains, Life On Earth, And Much More…

Check out the full episode of our science podcast on YouTube.

Let’s start with some quick science news

Krypton Origins

This origin story for volatile elements on Earth concludes that much of the carbon, nitrogen, & water arrived before the moon-forming impact, and that there are multiple sources for these elements in the mantle & atmosphere.

Heart of the sun

Parker Solar Probe has dipped into the sun’s corona and discovered a lot of fascinating things.

Defusing A Bomb

Thanks to sterilization, contraception, & education, India now has a fertility rate below the replication rate of 2.1 children per household.

Dog/ fish/ worm parasite

Pet Dragons?

New Organs

How do they evolve?

14 new mammals described

New shrews to fill out the mammalian family tree! And, perhaps a new version of a Christmas carol?

Want a COVID Update?

COVID Update

Omicron continues to spread rapidly around the globe spurring heightened alerts by public health agencies & local governments. At least one American university, Cornell, has shuttered in-person finals & graduation as a result of a dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases & evidence of omicron in the hopes that it will prevent a larger outbreak in the community at large. Scientists are warning that although omicron might not result in serious disease as often (especially with high rates of vaccination & previous infection in many places) the transmissibility is enough that the sheer number of cases will overload hospitals IF prevention isn’t taken seriously.

TWISmas Safety List – Check it twice!

– Get your booster if you are vaccinated.

– Take ventilation & masks seriously.

– HEPA filtration works!

– N95 for the win!

– Be transparent – talk openly with friends & family about risks

– Rapid testing is your friend.

– So is PCR.

– Think about ways to reduce your potential for infection – can you isolate in the days before festing?

If you have concerns, talk to a doctor, check the CDC website,

& do your best to keep your community protected.

We re in this together.

Retracted Study

Study finding no effect of lockdowns on COVID-19 deaths found to have faulty methods unable to actually find such effects if they did indeed exist.

What science news does Justin have?

10,000 Stone Monoliths

A closer look finds they are older than we thought.

The high cost of being pregnant in America

It really isn’t good.

Neanderthals And fire

Did Neandertals use fire to manage their environment?

Let’s finish strong with science from Dr. Kiki!

Plastic Brains

How easily the brain heals depends on whether it is healthy or sick to begin with.

Life On Earth

Hydrothermal vents could have done it all by themselves.

This Week in Science Questions!

