16 December, 2020 – Episode 804 – TWIS the Season to Hibernate?

Extinction Patterns, What the Keck?, Diamond Sparkling Water, Human Faces, Fewer Hurricanes!, Computer Brains, COVID UPDATE, Spiders… In… Space!, Fish Radios?, MOND Prediction, Magnetic Chips, Usher In Touch, And Much More…

Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!

Seeking knowledge is a natural ingrained human trait.

The availability and access to information these days

Is unlike any other time in history

But seekers of knowledge must be wary

For not all information is knowledge.

And too often, information is used to mislead.

Intentionally, willfully, and with purpose

This practice is an ancient one.

Greenland isn’t green.

It got that name from a Viking in an effort to get people to join his icy settlement.

Every religion you can think of

Tries to point to one that is evidence-based,

One that in the light of scientific knowledge

Shrugged its shoulders and conceded to reality.

These are beliefs that cannot be refuted by facts

And in politics…

honesty is scarce while spin and propaganda are tools of the trade.

False beliefs that cannot be refuted by facts amongst the loyal is no accident.

It is engineered.

Why do they do it? Because it works…

Deceit is a path to money, fame, and power for some…

There are criminal-minded ponzi schemes, tax frauds, real-estate phone scams

that we expect to wind up in jail if caught.

But, there are also those whose business is to misinform.

Worse than that, they seek to make you immune to facts.

And, it’s working with great result.

We see it in over 300-thousand dead Americans from Covid-19.

We see it in decades of gun violence, discrimination, and criminalization of poverty.

And we are watching as the climate is compromised to the point of no return.

All of this continues as long as people have false beliefs that cannot be refuted by facts.

There is no substitution for real knowledge and experience in this world,

Which is why we bring you reports from those that have it

Here on

This Week in Science,

Coming Up Next…

Let’s start with some quick science news stories…

Extinction Patterns

AI detected not just extinction patterns, but also radiation throughout evolutionary history.

Less hurricanes in the pacific!

(but it’s not all good news)

Sparkling, still, or diamond-filtered??

Nano-diamonds assist with the filtration of extremely hot wastewater. Do you feel fancy yet??

Human Faces

They are all the same.

What the Keck?

That’s no speck! It’s the furthest away galaxy discovered yet.

Computer Brains

Guess which part of the brain processes computer programming languages? Well, it has nothing to do with languages.

Now for the weekly COVID-19 Update!

Vaccinations Are Here!

Vaccinations have begun for healthcare workers and those at extremely high risk of contracting COVID-19 across the US.

Inhalable Vaccines?

Not a fan of needles? New techniques are being developed that might lead to COVID-19 vaccines being available as nasal sprays. In fact some are in clinical trials now.

Inhalable Antibodies?

A new and potential COVID-19 preventing antibody nasal spray just protected mice from the virus.

Vaccine combos?

It’s being tested!

It’s time for Blair’s Animal Corner!

Spiders… In… Space!

They can still build webs in 0 gravity, but depend on light sources or some semblance of orientation. Just don’t let them out into the main cabin!!

Fish scrambles

It’s not your breakfast, it’s how fish talk to each other when hiding away in dark caves – something akin to radio waves!

This Just-in… Science!

Don’t blame the mongols

Blame climate change!

Gravity of MOND

Researchers discovered strong supporting evidence for a theory called MOND, or Modified Gravity, suggesting it might be able to explain the expansion of our universe better than the more accepted theory of dark matter. Maybe.

Get brainy with Dr. Kiki!

Chips Like Neurons?

Engineers have created magnetic chips that transfer charge when they reach a threshold… just like neurons!

Usher In Touch

A special protein might be responsible for your sense of vibrational touch.

