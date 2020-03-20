18 April, 2020 – Episode 765 – Who Has the Mars Maps?

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

Interview with JPL Mars Geologist Fred Calef III, Virus Viability, New Reality, COVID-19 Vaccine Trial, Lighten Up Trauma!, Croc Moms Rock, Donation Acceptance, Human Magnetoreception, Anxious Kids?, Legos Live Forever, Some Good COVID News, And Much More…

We started with an interview!

Dr. Fred Calef III has a PhD in Mars Geology. According to his Twitter bio, he works with InSight, Mars Science Lab on Curiosity, & Mars2020 at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Lab, mapping landing sites for food.

We discussed the importance of mapping Mars, and a variety of aspects related to Dr. Calef’s job as a geospatial scientist.

What science news does the second half of the show hold???

Virus Viability

After our conversation last week in which Blair was wondering about the safety of her mail, this study comparing SARS-CoV1 to SARS-CoV2 found that both were longest lived (up to 72 hours) on stainless steel and plastic, survived up to 24 hours on cardboard, and less than 4 hours on copper surfaces. The virus remained aerosolized up to 3 hours, which was the duration of the experimental period. So, if you are worried, let your mail sit overnight before opening it.

New Reality

Researchers from Imperial College London modeled the spread and impact of COVID-19 on healthcare infrastructure using the tactics of mitigation and suppression, finding that only long-term suppression is likely be successful in keeping disease cases from overshooting capacity.

COVID-19 Vaccine Trial

A company is rushing an mRNA vaccine into human testing, and the first trials began this week in Seattle.

Is it time for Blair’s Animal Corner???

Trying to get over trauma? Turn off the lights!

Long Term Memory in flies could be erased via changes in environmental light. Excuse me while I go huddle in darkness for a while…

Crocs: the ultimate mothering machine.

Crocodilians may outlive us all, as they did the dinosaurs, mainly due ot their careful parenting.

Let’s finish strong with some quick stories!

Human Magnetoreception

Can humans detect magnetic fields? Looks like our brains can.

Anxious Kids?

Parents, go to therapy.

Legos live forever

At least 1300 years at least.

Some good COVID News

You’ve probably gotten enough bad news at this point, here’s some good stuff.

