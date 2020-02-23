19 February, 2020 – Episode 761 – Fighting for Space!

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

Interview w/ Amy Shira Teitel, Self-Replication, Bird Memories, Neander Burials, Millipede Sex, Squid Sex, Dog-Like Teeth, Water States, Dino Tracks, Camera Trackers, And Much More…

Support us on Patreon!

Want to watch this on YouTube? You can do that here.

It’s an interview week!

Amy Shira Teitel is an author and space history junkie. She blogs and vlogs at The Vintage Space, and has written several books. The most recent of which was released yesterday. Fighting for Space, tells the riveting tale of two female American pilots and their efforts to go to space during the race to the moon. Their efforts paved the way for female astronauts to have a fighting chance in the 80’s.

HELP TWIS GROW! GET A FRIEND TO SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

Now, let’s get to the science news!

Self-Replication

One goal of synthetic biology is the creation of a self-replicating system based on biological design. Scientists at Max Planck report creating the prototype of such a system with a bare-minimum of 116kb of DNA containing the genetic code for replication of DNA, and translation and transcription into proteins.

Bird Memories

Wild New Zealand songbirds remember a food-related memory task for up to two years.

Neander news

Perhaps our cousins buried their dead.

IF YOU ARE INTERESTED IN A TWIS SHIRT OR MUG OR OTHER ITEM OF TWIS MERCHANDISE, CLICK ON THE ZAZZLE LINK IN THE HEADER TO BROWSE OUR STORE.

Is it time for Blair’s Animal Corner?

We’ve finally, at long last, done it!

We know how millipedes have sex. Eureka!

Squids don’t like mating near loud noises, but they get used to it…

Squids can become accustomed to pile driving suonds over time. Is that a good thing? We’re not sure…

Let’s finish strong with some quick stories!

Dog-Like Teeth

Fossils from 28,500 year old Czech dig site confirm that early dogs were domesticated and ate a different diet from that eaten by wolves.

Water States

New evidence supports the long-considered idea that water is weird… when compared to other liquids. Researchers found that it has not one, but two local structures – one based on tetrahedral structure whereas the other is not.

Dino tracks on the ceiling

This only works if the ceiling used to be a floor.

Specialized cameras can track vital signs of zoo animals from afar.

Question is, do we need that?

If You love TWIS, and all the science news we bring you each week, please consider making a donation to the This Week in Science podcast.

Support us on Patreon!