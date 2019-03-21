20 March, 2019 – Episode 713 – Fishing for Science?

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

An Interview w/ Dr. Chris Donnelly on ALS & proteins, Magnetic Brains, Mini-Brains, God & Society, Bird Poop, Old Sperm, Asteroids, Grey Goo, And Much More…

Want to listen to a particular story from TWIS, the This Week in Science podcast? You can do that here. Just look for the time-code link in the description.

Dr. Christopher Donnelly is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Neurobiology at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine and Scientific Director of the LiveLikeLou Center for ALS Research in the University of Pittsburgh Brain Institute. His studies are focused on the biology underlying neurodegenerative diseases with a particular interest in understanding neuronal death observed in Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), and Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD).

This Week in What Has Science Done for me Lately?!?

“Ok I’ve got one, it may be slightly embarrassing but it’s for science that I tell my tale.

This is kind of a life hack I made up.

Run out of deodorant? Caught out on a busy day? You’ve been running hither and yon and notice you stink ! No problem, hand sanitizer, it’s small and you can carry it in your bag also it’s everywhere on desk and in public bathrooms. What science has done for me is taught me that underarm stink comes from bacteria eating and pooping. The hand sanitizer kills the things making the smell under your arms its almost instantly. That beats any deodorant I’ve every heard of or used.

–Beth Gilmore”

And, NOW, Some Science News From This Week in Science

Birds & Humans Do It?

Do humans detect the Earth’s magnetic fields? A new study suggests our brains may respond to this signal even though we aren’t aware of it. But, how?

Mini Brains Are Amazing

Brain organoids composed of human brain cells grown from stem cells by researchers in the UK spontaneously connected to mouse spinal cord neurons and enabled muscle contraction. The system contracted spontaneously, but irregularly.

Where gods are made

In already complex societies!

Blair’s Animal Corner!… with Blair!

Bird poop: it does a coral good.

The missing piece of the puzzle in recovering coral reefs was there all along, right above us. No, don’t look up KAREN, OH NO, NOW IT’S ON YOUR FACE. LOOK WHAT YOU DID…

Very old sperm

Ahhh. Still good.

And, finally, Some Quick Science News Stories To End The Show

Asteroids!

Science is getting really good at this game of asteroids with a bunch of data coming in this week about Ryugu and Bennu.

Grey Goo?

Not quite yet, but researchers are developing what they call “particle robots”.

And, a virus sheds light on ancient human population movements.

