22 April, 2020 – Episode 770 – Is there life beyond Earth?

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

Interview w/ Kevin Peter Hand on Alien Oceans & Life Beyond Earth, Life Value, FOX Experiment, Toxo Zoos, Evolution Stinks, Cool Bird Beaks, Indoor CO2, Hungry Robots, Two Comfort Bugs, Spider Pain Venom, Amazonian Agriculture, Food Waste, And Much More…

Support us on Patreon!

Want to watch this on YouTube? You can do that here.

Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!

The day the earth-day stood still…

as humans everywhere in the world limit their activities

As economies are paused

As plain and train and automobile traffic is slowed

And oil futures fell to negative numbers…

As the human world suffers and death continues to haunt the public spaces

As we wait for a vaccine that will allow us to resume our human-y ways

Earth Day happened

And while we were not able to celebrate Earth Day as we have in days past

It was, in many ways, the best earth day yet.

It may not be the sort of celebration we would have thought of

But if every Earth Day, humans just stopped everything they were doing

Let the planet catch its breath for a day

It would be a sincere gesture of thanks for a planet we often take for granted

Speaking of things we might often take for granted…

It’s time for

This Week in Science

Coming up next…

Let’s start with an interview!

On this 50th Earth Day, our guest, Kevin Peter Hand, is an astrobiologist and planetary scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, where he has served as deputy chief scientist for solar system exploration and is leading an effort to land a spacecraft on the surface of Europa. He has helped lead expeditions to the glaciers of Kilimanjaro, the Dry Valleys of Antarctica, and the sea ice of the North Pole. He has written a book called Alien Oceans: The Search for Life in the Depths of Space.

Support us on Patreon!

What has science done for you lately?

Write in to let us know what science has done for you lately. What does it do for you every day?

Leave us a message on our Facebook page – Facebook.com/ThisWeekinScience

OR email Dr. Kiki at kirsten@thisweekinscience.com

HELP TWIS GROW! GET A FRIEND TO SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

Now for our COVID-19 Update!

Value Of Lives

It’s more cost effective to save lives through social distancing than to do nothing.

No Patterns

We get viruses everywhere.

FOX Experiment

Hannity versus Carlson. Which FOX host cost more lives?

LET US KNOW WHAT QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS YOU HAVE, OR INFORM US ON ANY REGIONAL UPDATES, BY EMAILING KIRSTEN@THISWEEKINSCIENCE.COM.

What science news does the second half of the show hold???

Toxoplasma Gondii and Zoos

Spanish zoo animals have a lot of toxo.

Is it time for Blair’s Animal Corner???

Evolution Stinks

If you are a lizard… In just 4 generations, lizard smells adjusted to new populations and ecosystems!

Bird beaks are cool!

Birds can cool their beaks in response to food scarcity, proving once and for all that they are dinosaurs.

IF YOU ARE INTERESTED IN A TWIS SHIRT OR MUG OR OTHER ITEM OF TWIS MERCHANDISE, CLICK ON THE ZAZZLE LINK IN THE HEADER TO BROWSE OUR STORE.

Let’s finish strong with some quick stories!

Indoor CO2

It’s bad for your brain.

Hungry Robots

They make their own power!

Small additions to industry robots could save species

Oil industry robots could boost ocean discoveries, with a slight alteration. Or, perhaps, scientists could buy oil robots and easily modify them, considering the day’s news on oil??

Two comfort bugs

Two bugs could reduce allergy suffering in millions around the world.

Tarantula Venom Pain-relief

A powerful pain-killer has been found in tarantula venom.

Amazing amazon

A discovery pushes back the onset of agriculture in the Americas.

Food Waste

We waste a lot.

If You love TWIS, and all the science news we bring you each week, please consider making a donation to the This Week in Science podcast.

Support us on Patreon!