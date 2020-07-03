01 July, 2020 – Episode 780 – We’re Halfway There, and Living on Science

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

New Flu?, Down Under Water, North American Penguinish, Absentee Voters, Bad Recycling News, Jello Jellyfish, Chicken Source, COVID Update, Got Stress?, Clearing Out The Old, Old Australian Plant, Long-tailed Tit Life, Flying Snakes, And Much More…

Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!

Just when you thought it was safe to gather in public…

You remembered that there is a growing pandemic

that has claimed the lives of over half a million humans in the past 6 months.

And, so you put on your mask, and socially distance yourself as much as possible.

Yes…

we all want things to go back to normal.

But like any problem,

Ignoring it seldom results in the problem just going away.

Things have been tough.

They are going to get tougher.

Political will, the eagerness of businesses to reboot, the willing workers in need of income…

Will not change the reality of our situation.

And cannot alter the course of events to come.

And, while we can eventually look at this as a stress test of our healthcare systems, our economies and our trust in politicians to handle crisis.

The more immediate requirements to survive the situation will come from science.

Which, is always finding new ways to fill our heads, our futures and our fortunes with…

This Week in Science,

Coming Up Next…

Let’s start with some quick science news stories…

New Flu?

Discovered by a project looking for viruses with pandemic potential in China, a new swine flu strain celled the G4 variant of the H1N1 influenza virus is circulating in pigs that researchers think has the traits to allow it to jump between humans and infect airway epithelia. Antibodies against G4 viruses were found in 10% of farm workers tested suggesting that infection can and has occured, but whether this will become a larger worry is still unknown.

Down under under water archeology

Aboriginal artifacts found under the sea.

Giant penlings in North America

Need I say more?

Early Absentee Later Disengaged

A study found that kids who were absent from school more often between K-8th grades were less likely to vote, reported having greater economic difficulties and had poorer educational outcomes as adults. These results have implications for how parents should prioritize school attendance for their children, especially as we move forward during the current pandemic.

A reason not to recycle

14% of european plastic recycling gets deposited in the ocean instead…

Those jellyfish sure seem nutritious

…but they are not…

Chicken Source

The entire genome of the chicken has been analyzed, and apparently humans in South East Asia or southern China domesticated the chicken from a pheasant-like bird approximately 7500 years ago. The closest ancestor is a red jungle fowl subspecies called Gallus gallus spadiceus.

Now for the weekly COVID-19 Update!

COVID Update

We are 6 months into this pandemic now, and the WHO reports 10.19 million cases and 503,862 deaths. The US CDC reported 2.58 million total cases (35,664 new) and 126,739 deaths (370 new). According to Johns Hopkins COVID tracker, The United States’ epidemic is currently following a similar trajectory to what was observed leading up to its first peak. And the NYTimes estimates 35 states are reporting increasing incidence over the past 2 weeks, and at least half appear to have set records for daily incidence over that period.

T Cell Immunity?

A pre-print on the BioArxiv suggests that immunity to COVID-19 might be more widespread than antibody testing estimates thanks to T-cells that seem to be present even after antibodies have waned.

Poking Feet

Cells infected with SARS-CoV2 grow filament-like protrusions called filopodia that contain viral particles, and might be used to poke and infect neighboring cells.

LET US KNOW WHAT QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS YOU HAVE, OR INFORM US ON ANY REGIONAL UPDATES, BY EMAILING KIRSTEN@THISWEEKINSCIENCE.COM.

Dr. Kiki’s got some brainy science for you!

Got Stress?

Why does stress lead to increased inflammation? Researchers might have finally answered the question.

Clearing Out The Old

For the first time, researchers have recorded the process of glial cells cleaning up dead neurons in the brains of living mice.

Tell us a story Justin!

A really old plant found in Australia…

was discovered after being stored in a box for 50 years.

It’s time for Blair’s Animal Corner!

Long-tailed tits know what’s real is family.

Whether by a minute or a mile, winning is winning, and not mating with your mom is winning.

Flying Snakes

They bob and weave in the air! For a longer flight! FLYING SNAKES, GUYS! AHHHH!

This Week in Science Questions!

“People often talk about having a “strong” or “weak” immunity. What determines the strength of an immune system? Can people who have been exposed to more viral load on a regular basis (like those who live in crowded slums as an example) expect to have better chances of surviving COVID-19 because their immune systems are “stronger”?

Fan of the show. Thanks!

–Gaurav Sharma”

Listen to the episode for our reply!

