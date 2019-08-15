14 August, 2019 – Episode 734 – What’s that Noise?

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

First up, the BIG science news stories of the week!

Free Will Falters?

University of Utah researchers studying the genetics of behavior in mice are using machine learning to find definitive links between genes, actions, and aging.

First Cells Collaborated

Fatty acid membranes are normally disrupted by salts. But, UW researchers discovered that fatty acids are stabilized by amino acids enabling them to form layers of membranes even in the presence of salts that would have made up the early oceans. Could this have been the chemistry that led to early life?

Underwater Neanderthals

Perhaps Neanderthals dove for fish or bivalves.

What makes a monkey worry?

Molecules, that’s what…

And, now it’s time for Blair’s Animal Corner!… with Blair!

Largest frog also most nurturing?

The reason for the Goliath frog’s size might just be so they could male a perfect home for their tadpoles! Awww. AHHH!

If you could pick your offspring’s sex, would you?

More importantly, SHOULD YOU???

This Week in What Has Science Done for me Lately?!?

“I’ve struggled with getting pregnant for almost two years, so I often find myself feeling frustrated with my body and cursing human biology and the seemingly haphazard way that many lucky couples are able to conceive. But recently I’ve started fertility treatment and learning about all of the incredible medical advancements and options for couples like us has been pretty awesome. It feels super encouraging knowing that some really smart people are working hard to develop methods to help me (and tons of other women) start a family. Science gives me hope.

-Kristen”

Now, let’s continue with more SCIENCE NEWS!…

Nevermind about flying cars…

It’s time to reignite the future with airships.

Supernova Dust

We could talk about how human-caused climate change is speeding up the melting of West Antarctica, but instead let’s talk about dust particles from a supernova that were found there.

Plastic snow

It’s falling.

Black Hole Rising

Our galaxy’s central supermassive black hole was recently seen to brighten significantly before dimming over a very short period of time, leading astronomers to wonder what could have caused such an event.

Who’s your daddy longlegs??

They’re not so dangerous after all!

Feeling Foreshocks

More earthquakes is actually good news for geo-scientists. A new analysis of Southern California earthquake data finds that nearly 72% of big quakes are preceded by many foreshocks. The data couldn’t identify a prediction template, and 20% of quakes occurred without any apparent foreshocks. But, this analysis potential puts us on a path to finding eventual prediction patterns.

