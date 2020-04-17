15 April, 2020 – Episode 769 – Going Crazy for Science!

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

Interview w/ Crazy Aunt Lindsey of The Fab Lab, COVID Science, Potential For Violation, Alien Breakup, Turtle Sex, Rhino Guards, Carbon Cutting, Evolving AI, Space Brain, Flamingo friends!, Breakfast Chocolate, And Much More…

Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!

At a time like this,

with civilization reorganizing itself around a particularly pernicious pandemic.

We are all awaiting the ultimate "What has science done for me… lately?" moment.

A vaccine, a treatment, an immunity, a cure, a path back to normal life.

The way to do it is through the funding of science because

Science – Saves – Lives

Polio, measles, mumps, chicken pox and the Spanish flu have been eliminated.

The Spanish flu alone killed nearly 700,000 Americans in 1918…

50 million lost their lives world wide.

HIV has killed about 32 million people world wide.

Today, around 38 million people on this planet have HIV.

If treated properly, they have the same life expectancy as anyone without HIV.

Science – Saves – Lives

It's just one of the wonderful things that science does…

but, it's a really important one.

Almost as important as…

This Week in Science,

Coming up next…

Let’s start with an interview!

Our guest, Lindsey Murphy, is the creator, Executive Producer, and host of The Fab Lab With Crazy Aunt Lindsey, the award winning kids science web series on YouTube that takes everyday science concepts and turns them into fabulous DIY projects.

What has science done for you lately?

Now for our COVID-19 Update!

Cases continue to increase globally with the US still leading the world in new cases and deaths. However, we might have reached a daily peak in cases this week, and conversations have turned to plans for relaxing strict social distancing measures and lock-downs. That said, the situation will continue to shift as more information is added to our arsenal of prevention and treatment options. A peak in cases is not the end of the pandemic, and several models show us experiencing social impacts through at least 2021 if not into 2022 or beyond. But, dont despair! There is good news! While some argue about models, researchers are organizing volunteer efforts to make sure papers get reviewed and tests get tested. A study looking at Remdesivir’s mechanism of action suggests it acts as a direct anti-viral against COVID-19 that inhibits RNA-dependent RNA polymerase. A new symptom to look out for is loss of taste and smell. AND, the Folding@Home project to investigate the sstructure of the SARS coV2 virus is now more powerful than current day supercomputers.

LET US KNOW WHAT QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS YOU HAVE, OR INFORM US ON ANY REGIONAL UPDATES, BY EMAILING KIRSTEN@THISWEEKINSCIENCE.COM.

What science news does the second half of the show hold???

Potential For Violation

A neutrino experiment in Japan might have discovered a symmetry violation that explains why there is more matter than anti-matter in our universe.

Alien Breakup

Oumuamua might be the product of a bad breakup.

Is it time for Blair’s Animal Corner???

Telling boy turtles from girl turtles

Since turtles exhibit temperature dependent sex determination, it was pretty hard to identify changing sex ratios in the wild. A new technique allows for better monitoring, which could help with turtle conservation!

Oxpeckers have their eyes out for danger.

Black rhinos have infamously bad vision, but it looks like they have a feathered copilot that helps them avoid humans who may have it out for them.

Let’s finish strong with some quick stories!

Carbon Cutting

Stop driving, eat more veggies, and get some solar panels on our house.

Evolving AI

They are figuring out things all by themselves.

Space Brain

Space affects astronauts brains permanently.

Flamingo friends!

Flamingos form strong friendships, with many members of the flock!

Breakfast Chocolate

It does a circadian clock good.

