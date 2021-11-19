17 November, 2021 – Episode 851 – What Would You Call It?

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Natural HIV Cure?, Telescope Names, Disrupting Bacteria, Lungfish Cocoons, COVID Update, Orangutan Art?, Cats Do Care, Exercise Guts, Grandmother Brain, Psychopathic Society, And Much More…

Check out the full episode of our science podcast on YouTube.

Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!

Mairzy doats and anecdotes and little lies be flying…

Keep your eyes peeled dear friends.

The facts are being checked on the daily,

but you need to be your own fact checker.

Just because you want to believe

doesn’t mean you should believe.

Not even when you’re listening to

This Week in Science

Coming up next…

Let’s start with some quick science news

Natural HIV Cure?

Did the Esperanza patient cure herself?

Telescope naming controversy

Why do we even bother naming things after people anymore? What would you call the James Webb Space Telescope? Let us know!

Bacterial Disruption

Let’s take them out.

Lungfish Cocoons

The cocoon is the fish.

Want a COVID Update?

Reservoir Found?

A new tool helps researchers get closer to identifying the SARS-CoV2 reservoirs.

Rollout

It was good

Placental Propagation

SARS-CoV2 propagates through the placenta.

More Anti-depressant Evidence

COVID-19 patients on SSRIs are less likely to die.

Do you have COVID-19 related questions?

It’s time for Blair’s Animal Corner!

Orangutan drawing show us something special

Do animals create art as a rewarding, reflective experience? Maybe.

Cats care about you

Or at least, they want to know where you are and what you’re doing.

Coral parents online dating

Can we pick coral parents to make our reefs stronger? Worth a try…?

Let’s finish strong with science from Dr. Kiki!

Exercise Guts

Exercise reduces pain via release of endocannabinoids AND by altering the gut microbiome to release pain-reducing molecules.

Grandmother Brain

It’s primed for empathy with grandchildren.

Psychopathic People

There are lots of psychopaths according to a new review study.

This Week in Science Questions!

Do you have questions that you want us to answer?

Leave us a message on our Facebook page, OR email Dr. Kiki!

At this time last year we were celebrating our 800th episode! (Wow! There are more than 50 more on the list since then…) There was even a quiz! We discussed science news about zoo monkeys, long-necks on dinosaurs, COVID-19 vaccines were coming soon (and there were only 250,000 dead in the US), we said no to geo-engineering, and so much more. Listen to the show!

This one from 2011 was full of great science news. What were we discussing 10-years ago? People were blaming The Pill for prostate cancer in Canada, Antarctic mountains had a double origin story, invasive rats were pollinating flowers in New Zealand, and so much more. Take a trip down memory lane with TWIS!

