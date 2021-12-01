24 November, 2021 – Episode 852 – It’s TWISgiving 2021!

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Talk About Space, Just Good News: Big Brother Edition, Face Touching, Storing Carbon, Baby jokes, Baby Smells, STEM Gender Bias, Worm Mind Reading, COVID Update, Meat Eating Bees, Ant Spit, Missing Link, Post Paris Picture, Mammoth Find, Seabirds Aren’t Turkeys, The Albatross Difference, And Much More…

Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!

Thanksgiving

That one day out of the year where Americans pause to give thanks

for all the good things in their lives…

Thanks for health and family and thanks for that giant turkey on the table.

Which likely had a diet of 95% corn…

as do most livestock of any sort.

Foods like corn, potatoes, and tomatoes originated in the Americas.

But, they weren’t just discovered…

they were created, cultivated over thousands of years by observant Native American farmers

in multi generational breeding efforts in well engineered irrigated farms…

Which turned what was basically a grass into corn,

the most consumed grain in the world.

A pitiful proto-tomato the size of a blueberry

was converted into the most consumed fruit and/ or vegetable in the world…

And the potato,

domesticated and cultivated back some 10,000 years ago in the Andes,

is the worlds 4th most produced food…

While we give thanks to this or that…

we should remember…

Native Americans didn’t just feed a party of starving pilgrims a few hundred years ago…

They are feeding the entire world,

now,

today…

through the food technology that was developed before modern Europeans stepped foot in Europe.

And while native peoples have suffered cultural annihilation, destruction of sacred lands, religious conversions, theft, kidnapping, rape, child abuse, institutional murder, enslavement, germ warfare, and genocide on two continents…

The rest of the world has become better nourished…

And should give thanks…

But as Americans especially,

it should be a day where you simply acknowledge

The people whose food you are eating,

whose land you occupy,

and whose children you and your children have replaced.

In the spirit of experiment, innovation, and discovery

that the ancient Americans used to create the bounty we all enjoy,

we bring you…

This Week in Science

Coming Up Next…

Let’s start with some quick science news

Talk About Space

The JWST lost a clamp, and a little spacecraft is on it’s way to push an asteroid.

Just good news: Big Brother Edition

What minor muscle movements in your face give away your lies?

Stop touching your face while you drive!

Don’t worry, I can’t either

Storing Carbon

Researchers map areas of high carbon storage that should be prioritized for conservation.

Baby jokes & Baby Smells

When does humor develop in babies, and why do they smell so good?

Worm Mind Reading

What happens in the brains of worms? Researchers are using machine learning to find out.

The STEM gender problem runs deep

Why do children as young as 6 think computers are for boys? And what can we do about it?

Want a COVID Update?

COVID Update

The surge is coming! The surge is coming! I feel like chicken little with the warnings that so few people are taking to heart anymore.

Vaccinate The Children

Kids cases of COVID-19 are spiking – making up 25% of all cases. Let’s vaccinate the kids before we relax our practices.

CoVac-1

Is a vaccine for long-lasting immunity on the way?

Do you have COVID-19 related questions? Let us know!

It’s time for Blair’s Animal Corner!

Meat eating bees

Don’t worry, they don’t have stingers!

“Here, let me spit in your mouth real quick” – some ant, probably…

Community metabolism is only a mouthful of spit away!

What science news does Justin have?

Missing link between upright walking and tree climbing found

Was it always Australopithecus sediba?

The post Paris/ UN climate picture

Things are not rosy.

Mammoth Find

A mammoth tusk was discovered 10,000 feet beneath the ocean off the coast of California.

Let’s finish strong with science from Dr. Kiki!

Seabirds Aren’t Turkeys

Most monogamous seabirds don’t break-up, but when they do it usually has to do with reproduction.

The Albatross Difference

Environmental hardship affects divorce rate in addition to reproduction difficulties in albatross.

