25 November, 2020 – Episode 801 – Pile of Hot Turkey Feathers!

Space Travel Stuff, Turkey Feathers, Bendy Dolphins, Saving Birds, Long Lives, Hiding Plants, COVID Update, Alligator Tales, Smart Bees, Smelly Rats, Science Sounds, Memory Maps, Surprise!, And Much More…

The long way to go is getting shorter

An election has come and gone

And a not against science administration is taking control

The pandemic still finds plenty of exponential hosts

But a vaccine or two or three are on the way

No matter what we think the future may hold

We hope it keeps us all together

The thin raft of friends gathered together here on TWiS

Are as much family to us

as all those aunts and uncles and second cousins we hear from this time of year

No matter what is going on in the world

We are in it together

Like birds of a feather

Speaking of bird feathers…

What do you think they do with all the turkey feathers this time of year?

We’ve got one at least one idea

Here on This Week in Science,

Coming Up Next…

Let’s start with some quick science news stories…

Space Travel Stuff

A big set of papers are available this week in Cell Press journals with some interesting results related to human space flight.

Turkey feathers…

ancient inhabitants of the American Southwest used turkey feathers to make a blanket

How dolphins avoid the bends

They slow their heart, so you should just do that. No problem, right??

Saving Birds

The President might get to pardon some turkeys, but an EPA regulation aimed at improving human health by reducing industrial release of ozone precursors into the atmosphere might be responsible for saving around 1.5 billion birds since the 1970s.

Long life through fewer meals

Positive effector behind reduced food intake discovered!

Hiding Plants

A plant used in Chinese medicine changes its appearance to hide from people.

Now for the weekly COVID-19 Update!

Vaccine Questions

What is going on with the AstraZeneca Oxford vaccine? There are a lot of questions.

Protein Patterns

The spike protein mutation that seems to be the dominant variant spreading through human populations doesn’t appear to make the virus any more dangerous, even though it is more transmissible.

Cotton Candy Masks

DIY masks that work as well as N95s.

It’s time for Blair’s Animal Corner!

Alligator Tales

Crocodilians appear to be able to regrow lost tails. What does that mean for birds? Dinos?? Humans???

Smart bees could make smarter drones.

Bees have a pretty good sense of self when it comes to their shape and size, and the way they act as they fly around could help humans design better flying robots. That’s… good?

This Just-in… Science!

Rats can smell cooperation

Effect of odor on helpfulness in rats.

The sound of science

How high-frequency sound waves can be used to build new materials, make smart nanoparticles, and even deliver drugs to the lungs for painless, needle-free vaccinations

Get brainy with Dr. Kiki!

Memory Maps

Your brain has a fingerprint.

Surprise!

How sports are helping scientists study the brain.

Guts And Brains

The gut sends immune cells to the brain during relapses in Multiple Sclerosis that are involved in helping the body get back to normal operation.

This Week in Science Questions!

“Hi Dr. Kiki,

I’m a big fan of the show, and a big fan of science (obviously), but I have a question about becoming a part of the scientific process. I have an opportunity to participate in a COVID-19 vaccine trial study for the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. I don’t have a lot of details yet, but it is a phase 3 single-blind study. Would you be part of a vaccine study? How safe would you hypothesize it is? What questions should I ask the research team before going through with it? I’m very interested in your thoughts.

Thank you,

Cassie

(P.S. hi Blair!)”

