25 March, 2020 – Episode 766 – What is the Wonder Chicken?

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

Treatment Truths, Cellular Waves, WonderChicken, Animal Ancestor, Snake Venom Virtue, Horny Narwhals, Life Finds A Way, COVID Myths, Musical Brains, Long-lived Ladies, Apelopithecus, And Much More…

Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!

We humans have undergone 10,000 years of domestication since the initial age of agriculture.

In that time, we have experimented with thousands of different societies and ideologies.

Invented as many religions.

Constructed philosophies for all occasions.

Created political and economic systems that span the globe.

Followed the scientific process to amazing peaks of knowledge and technology.

We have largely mastered the natural world,

and are still working out the last kinks in our ancestral ape essence of behavior.

And yet, when everything seems uncertain.

When our domestic bliss is challenged

When societies gears grind to a temporary halt and the restart appears uncertain.

What is it that we reach out for first to see us through?

Toilet paper.

The domesticated modern human does not want to go backwards

At least where our backsides are concerned.

And the second thing we reach out for, is science.

We will not legislate, pray, meditate, philosophize, trade or rate cut our way out of this.

But, we can science ourselves the blankety-blank out of this crisis.

And, the first thing we reach out for when science is the answer is:

This Week in Science,

Coming Up Next…

Let’s start with some science news!

COVID-19 UPDATE

Don’t hoard the hydroxychloroquine.

Cellular Waves

MIT scientists looked at the patterns of protein activation within the membranes of egg cells, and found waves similar to those seen in other systems on earth, like air and ocean.

WonderChicken

Oldest of birds looks like a chicken?

Ancestor of all animals on earth

This is NOT a sponge. It’s more like an itty, bitty, teeny, weeny worm.

Is it time for Blair’s Animal Corner???

Why do snakes have venom?

This isn’t an Aesop’s fable, I’m actually asking…

Why does a narwhal have a big ol’ tooth??

Jury’s still out, but we have a new idea.

What has science done for you lately?

Randy Mazzuca writes in, “What has science done for me lately? The other day I used vinegar and baking soda together to make pizza dough without yeast.”

Write in to let us know what science has done for you lately. What does it do for you every day?

What science news does the second half of the show hold???

Life Finds A Way

From the depths of the Earth to the heat of Mercury, life finds a way.

What covid-19 is not

COVID-19 is not man-made, and other myths busted by the WHO.

Let’s finish strong with some quick stories!

Musical Brains

Brains that synchronize indicate musical popularity.

Females live longer, across mammal species

I can’t quite figure out how to extrapolate this to a snarky remark, as we don’t yet know WHY.

Australopithecus…

More ape than man, and this might change our ideas on aspects of human evolution.

