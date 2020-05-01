29 April, 2020 – Episode 771 – How to Read Tree Rings

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

Interview w/ Dr. Valerie Trouet on Tree Story, COVID-19 Update, Matriarchal Neanderthals?, Viral Bee Behavior, Spider Combs!, Underwater Bones, Core Conundrum, Dope Shrews, Toothy Teenagers, Swimming Spinosaurus, City Found, Danger Place, And Much More…

Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!

There is a bee shortage in America…

When a bee stings somebody it’s stinger falls off and the bee dies…

So why not glue them back on so the bee doesn’t die?

Then we would have plenty of bees again.

When a child comes up with a solution to a problem, it’s adorable.

And no matter how silly that solution may be,

we can encourage that child to keep coming up with creative ideas…

It’s a form of curiosity and a sign of self motivated learning

When the leader of a nation

with a million people afflicted with a respiratory virus

With over 60,000 dead already

Believes that, after months of access to doctors, researchers and experts in disease control…

Suggests that maybe injecting disinfectants into the lungs

or massively irradiating people with ultraviolet light could help…

It is not adorable.

It shows a lack of curiosity in the basics of how a human body works.

Let alone anything he could have learned by listening to and asking questions

of the experts at his disposal.

This is a form of narcissistic ignorance and is the sign of an incompetent idiot

With less than a high-school biology student’s understanding of the human body.

I’m sorry, less than junior high understanding even…

Thankfully…

the idiot is not actually in control of the country’s research.

And as the researchers continue to rely on scientific method

There is a treatment at the end of the tunnel

And that treatment is here

On this week in science

Coming Up Next…

Let’s start with an interview!

Our guest this week is Dr. Valerie Trouet. She is a dendroclimatologist, using the rings in trees to study the climate of the past and how it has influenced ecosystems and human history. Additionally, she is Associate Professor in the Laboratory of Tree-Ring Research at the University of Arizona, and has written, ‘Tree Story’, a book about tree rings, climate history, and human history.

What has science done for you lately?

Write in to let us know what science has done for you lately. What does it do for you every day?

Now for our COVID-19 Update!

Remdesivir Standard?

The first controlled trial of Remdesivir is making the news as a treatment for COVID19 as Fauci, Gilead, and the NIAID tout its early success.

Oxford Vaccine Potential

NY Times reported on the early success of a vaccine trial on non-human primates at the University of Oxford, but the research lab doesn’t like the press, and is asking for us to consider the reality of the timeline.

CRISPR for COVID

It’s in research.

Social distancing Work

And, closing schools is good for the overall outcome according to a study looking at Wuhan and Shanghai.

No COVID Immunity?

A study looking at four other coronaviruses found that people were often reinfected, sometimes several times, within the course of the cold and flu season.

Stop Comparing

There is no comparing flu to COVID 19. a new data dredge found that the flu kills many fewer people. We’ve apparently been overstating the numbers and using predictions for years.

This is just a really good review article about COVID and how it works.

What science news does the second half of the show hold???

Matriarchal neanderthals?

Are genes telling us that women ruled the roost?

Is it time for Blair’s Animal Corner???

Infected bees welcomed with open antennae

Virus harboring honeybees get through security at strange hives all too easily…

Spider combs!

Comb structures on the legs of spiders could help us design better tools for handling nanofibers!

Let’s finish strong with some quick stories!

Underwater Bones

Scientists might be able to use proteins to determine how long bones have been submerged.

Core Conundrum

Does the Earth’s outer core contain more than iron?

Toothy teenagers

Ancient sharks were big.

Dope Shrews

Hero shrews’ dense spine might have a weird purpose.

Swimming with Spinosaurus

It’s tail made the motion possible.

Lost fort!

Found in lost city of the Colusa suggesting a storyline to the disappearance of the tribe.

Most Dangerous Place

A Saharan fossil bed might have been the most deadly place on the planet at one time in history.

