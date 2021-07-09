07 July, 2021 – Episode 832 – Help for Cats with Heart Disease?

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Sea Rise, Plurality Of Singularities, Clean Your House, Male Life Extension?, Bat Origins, Vampire Dominance, COVID Update, Poop Beetle, Beetle Strider, Cat Medicine, Faces & Emotion, Brain Waves, Dancing Helps, Trout On Meth, And Much More…

Become a Patron!

Check out the full episode of our science podcast on YouTube. You can do that here.

And, remember that you can find TWIS in all the podcast directories. If you are looking for science podcasts on Spotify, we are there! Science podcasts on Google? We are there! You’re looking for science podcasts on iTunes, science podcasts on Apple? We are there, too! Just look for This Week in Science...

Stay tuned for our story on help for cats with heart disease! There is so much more science to share and discuss…

Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!

When Lewis and Clark headed west the then President of the United States, Thomas Jefferson, had a special request.

Keep your eyes out for woolly mammoths…

Because, well, why not?

They had been seen before, in fossils anyway.

And concept of extinction had yet to be invented.

The early Americans believed as people had believed for thousands of years

That the natural world was unchanging.

If you killed a rabbit for supper, another magically appeared in its place.

Kill a hundred rabbits, a hundred would poof into existence overnight.

In time, the fossil record revealed more and more strange creatures that could not be found.

And once dinosaurs were discovered,

It was unavoidable…

things in nature can change.

We didn’t mean to make the Passenger Pigeon and the Dodo bird go extinct…

We just didn’t understand that killing every member of a species prevented more from existing.

And like extinction,

The concept of evolution had to be invented for humans to understand it.

Like concepts in physics,

Or anatomy,

Or climate.

Before we know about a thing,

It can be very hard to see that it is happening all around us.

We are foolish and ignorant creatures…

until we are not.

And when we are not…

That is the moment where humanity takes its rightful place in the universe,

And tunes into

This Week in Science

Coming up Next…

Let’s start with some quick science news

Sea Rise

NASA researchers have determined that thanks to the moon’s wobble and sea level rise, coastal cities will experience significantly more flooding in the 2030’s. But, Texas might be starting to capture carbon, so that’s something positive?

A gaggle of black holes spotted in the Milky Way

What does this mean? And, what should we call them?

Our theories on allergies could be all washed up

A new study suggests a clean house, is only a good thing. Period.

Male Life Extension?

It comes with a catch.

Where do bats come from?

We really don’t know.

Bat Equality

Dominant female vampire bats don’t need to prove they are in charge.

IF YOU ARE INTERESTED IN A TWIS SHIRT OR MUG OR OTHER ITEM OF TWIS MERCHANDISE CLICK ON THE ZAZZLE LINK TO BROWSE OUR STORE.

Are you ready for a COVID Update?

Another Receptor

It’s possible that SARS-CoV2 affects inflammation in the endothelium by way of another receptor – the alphaVbeta3 surface integrin.

HELP TWIS GROW! GET A FRIEND TO SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

It’s time for Blair’s Animal Corner?

Poop beetle. Fossilized poop beetle.

Need I say more?

Beetle break-dances through water, upside down

With the help of a strategically placed air bubble, this beetle scoots across the underside of water. Wow!

Support us on Patreon!

What science news does Justin have?

Personalized medicine for cats with heart disease

Could we test whether or not they will respond to certain medications? It looks like help is on the way.

Faces in mysterious places

Pareidolia is emotional.

WANT TO HELP TWIS? LEAVE A POSITIVE REVIEW FOR TWIS ON YOUR FAVORITE PODCAST PLATFORM TODAY!

Let’s finish strong with brain science from Dr. Kiki!

Brain Waves

VR makes our brains do something different.

Dancing Helps

Dancing with music was shown to slow the development of Parkinson’s symptoms in a very small sample of patients.

Trout Desire

Apparently, trout choose meth.

This Week in Science Questions!

Do the ends justify the means? Does science still endeavor to the benefit of humanity? Is there a balance to the goals and the methods that are involved? So many questions to ponder in the philosophy of science.

Do you have questions that you want us to answer? Send us your questions! We will do our best to have answers!

Leave us a message on our Facebook page, OR email Dr. Kiki!

Want to get an idea of how far we have come with respect to COVID-19 testing? Listen to this interview with Dr. Enrique Lin Shiao on efforts underway last summer to develop COVID tests. We also discussed his work in science communication and CRISPR.

This one from 2011 included discussion of new targets for treating MS, questions about drug pricing, air pollution effects on the brain, world robot domination of armpits, and finger length proportions. What does your finger length predict? You’ll have to listen to find out!

If You love TWIS, and all the science news we bring you each week, please consider making a donation to the This Week in Science podcast.

Support us on Patreon!