11 November, 2020 – Episode 799 – How to Grow Younger

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

Glow Moon, Bacterial Worm Transport, Space Bacteria, Masks Until Mates, Hard Hitting Hurricanes, Sharks & Pterosaurs, Immune Gene, Growing Young Interview w/ Marta Zaraska, Touchy Fish, Mean Mongoose Mob, Voting Science, I Got Chills!, Brain Decoding, COVID Update, And Much More…

Check out the full episode on our YouTube channel. You can do that here.

Let’s start with some quick science news stories…

Glow Moon

Europa might glow because of the radiation from Jupiter.

Hurricanes are getting wetter and hitting harder

Global Climate Change

Oil removal through bacteria…

In the gut of a worm… Yes, really!

Space Bacteria

Some bacteria might be made for space travel.

Shark study

…discovers new pterosaur!

Wrinkle-faced bats pull down their mask to mate.

But… this mask is made out of skin. Sexy, no? You’re right, no…

Immune Gene

A gene called CRELD1 might be responsible for the aging of your immune system. Will understanding this help us grow younger?

We have an interview that will help you age better!

Interview with Marta Zaraska

Marta Zaraska is a Polish-Canadian science journalist who lives in a tiny French village, and recently wrote a book called Growing Young: How Friendship, Optimism, and Kindness can help You Live to 100. The science suggests we can grow younger with connections, purpose, and optimism. Let’s all try it today!

It’s time for Blair’s Animal Corner!

Touchy touchy…

Gobis, and maybe all fish…? Can feel extremely well with their fins. Are we so special, with our prodding fingers? Perhaps not!

Hate the mongoose game, not the mongoose player.

Female mongoose start fights with rival groups just to gain access to novel males and their unique genes. But, is it worth it??

This Just-in… Science!

Christian nationalists and atheists have something in common

They both don’t go to church.

Dr. Kiki wants to discuss so many things!

I Got Chills!

Researchers describe brains on musical chills.

Brain Decoding

An algorithm can discern various behaviors out of the noise that is brain activity.

Now for the weekly COVID-19 Update!

Pfizer Vaccine

It’s exciting, but hold your horses.

Twitter Poll Results

Most of you support lockdowns to control COVID.

