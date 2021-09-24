22 September, 2021 – Episode 843 – How Metal is Science?

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Wildfire Smoke, 3D Printed Future, Interview w/ Dr. Michael D.L. Johnson re: Metal & Microbes, Moth Manipulations, Seahorse Placentas, Salt For Cancer, Old Dark Energy, Autistic Identity, Hot BioFuel, Tiny Robots, Memory Formation, And Much More…

Check out the full episode of our science podcast on YouTube.

Let’s start with the science news

Wildfire Smoke

The smoke is in the air releasing particulates and carbon dioxide – more than is released by India in a year. The WHO has warned that pollution needs to be reduced. And UN officials are meeting during climate week in NYC at the UN general meeting. Some good news: China has vowed to stop relying on coal. It will build no new coal power plants after the year’s end.

3D printed food

Cooking with lasers one layer at a time.

3D printed materials that can feel

Does that maybe make you feel uncomfortable? Should it? I don’t know…

And, now for our Interview!

INTERVIEW W/ Dr. Michael D.L. Johnson

Dr. Michael D. L. Johnson is an assistant professor in the Department of Immunobiology and BIO5 Institute at the University of Arizona. His lab is studying how certain metals can be used to kill bacteria.

What is in Blair’s Animal Corner?

Seahorse placentas

Which part is more confusing, that a fish makes a placenta, or that a daddy does?

You know what they say, never trust a moth

At least, if you’re a bat, and you’re trying to eat… the moth…

What did Justin bring for us?

High sodium diet kills cancer (dot dot dot) in mice

Adding salt to the mouse diet found to suppress cancerous tumor growth.

Did we already find dark energy?

It could be coming from the sun.

Autistic individuals are more likely to be LGBTQ+

Our biases are showing.

Let’s finish TWIS strong with science from Dr. Kiki!

Hot BioFuel

What else can you do with nuclear waste? Maybe make biofuel!

Tiny Robots

Aloft on a breeze collecting air pollution data or monitoring an oil spill, these tiniest of robots might be watching our world soon.

Memory Formation

How does it happen that your brain associates a smell with an event?

This Week in Science Questions!

Do you have questions that you want us to answer? Send us your questions! We will do our best to have answers!

